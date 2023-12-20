This year, Secret Santa may be the real Grinch for European consumers realizing the cost of living.

Secret Santa may be a beloved Christmas ritual for many, but it could potentially be a source of added stress for some this year, as the cost of living continues to rise across Europe.

As a result, many consumers are reportedly planning to spend less on this year’s workplace and even family Secret Santa, if not opt ​​out of it altogether.

According to a survey of 1,000 UK business professionals by Love2Shop, approximately 27% of UK employees consider workplace Secret Santas to be a waste of money and time.

Teachers, people in the legal and media sectors, and IT professionals are particularly stressed, with between 25% and 36% admitting so.

It appears that only about 25% of UK employees actually enjoy this ritual at work, with most of the rest going along with it due to peer pressure or to avoid being known as the office Grinch.

About 31% of women seem fully committed to Secret Santa, and perhaps not surprisingly, they are more concerned about what their recipients will get. On the other hand, only 12% of men were worried about it.

Londoners feel the most stressed about gift giving in the UK, with almost 25% feeling burdened, compared to 21% in the North West. Scots particularly dislike the game, with only 5% claiming to enjoy it and 19% being actively stressed about it.

Perhaps adding insult to injury is the fact that even after much thought, most Secret Santa gifts are not considered very useful, practical, or enjoyable by their intended recipients.

In fact, 20% of UK workers believed that gift cards could be more appreciated, while 25% admitted that they never use their gifts.

An Appreciate Business Services poll of 10,000 customers also supports this finding, with approximately 76% confirming that receiving a voucher or gift card in a workplace Secret Santa round would be most appropriate.

How much to spend and what to give?

Another Love2Shop survey of 2,000 UK employees revealed that the average amount spent on Secret Santa was a potentially reasonable £14 (€16.26). However, it is almost an unspoken standard that most people, if not expected, are likely to spend significantly more than this.

This is particularly seen among 18-24 year olds, who spend an average of £23. In contrast, perhaps due to less peer pressure, the majority of people aged 55-64 spent a pocket-friendly £9.

But what exactly would be the ideal gift for these picky recipients? According to a survey of 1,000 UK employees by stationery and printing company Instaprint, most people would like to receive chocolates or sweets, wine, novelty gifts, vouchers and handmade gifts.

However, most people agree that stuffed toys, adult or rude gifts, perfumes and candles can be safely ignored.

Can pre-loved gifts reduce the cost of living?

In recent years, second hand gifting This has also become a trend, Advinta surveyed 5,000 respondents in Spain, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and Germany. According to the results, about 64% of people would consider giving second-hand gifts this Christmas.

One of the main reasons for this is to save money, as inflation has increased in many European countries in the last few years. However, the desire to purchase locally and sustainably produced goods was also another major factor, as well as the desire to potentially find old and vintage items such as treasures. Clothing and household items were purchased most frequently.

This may also explain why handmade gifts seem to have a soft spot for recipients this year – as they may be things they might consider gifting themselves. However, a large portion of people, around 40%, are still not convinced about the merits of second-hand gift giving and share that it is not for them.

The majority of UK respondents want to spend money on Secret Santa gifts, so the second-hand market may be the way to go from now on. This is also likely to help significantly reduce wastage, as most unwanted gifts are either thrown away, resold or re-gifted.

Is it time to rethink workplace celebrations?

tying secret santa to another workplace christmas celebrationAccording to Love2Shop, 83% of UK employees would prefer a Christmas bonus over a holiday party.

This seems to be happening increasingly at a time when most companies are also feeling the brunt of inflation, forcing them to decide between bonuses and partying. Thus, in an effort to promote workplace culture and camaraderie, many organizations may choose to host get-togethers.

However, this often appears to be unsuccessful, as approximately 45% of workers highlighted inappropriate behavior and small talk by drunk coworkers as the major reasons they would stay away from seasonal activities.

Another 24% would prefer not to socialize with coworkers outside of work. Many employees nowadays also feel that “mandatory recreational” programs outside of working hours, such as team building sessions and more, should not be implemented in workplaces.

If they are stretched thin, many workers believe they should be compensated for the overtime.

This was reinforced by about 56% of workers sharing that they don’t care about a holiday party at all, with about 92% of workers wanting to have a say in whether they get a bonus or a celebration.

When it comes to the size of the bonus, the majority of workers emphasized that they would be happy with at least £110, with around 19% preferring it in the form of a voucher or gift card.

Can’t we have both, we hear you ask? Unfortunately, that’s only if you fall into the 5% of workers who get both a bonus and a Christmas party.

However, with inflation likely to peak and the Bank of England more open to cutting interest rates next year, Christmas 2024 could potentially see more joyous celebrations in the workplace.

