The correlation between Bitcoin and the stock market may increase again. It’s all about ETFs.

For this installment, I met with Eric Chen, co-founder of Injectiv, a decentralized finance platform.

According to Chen, the correlation between Bitcoin and US stocks decreased last year, but could increase again as Bitcoin ETFs attract more traditional financial institutions to the crypto sector.

bitcoin-stock correlation

Bitcoin and US stocks often moved together from 2020 to 2022, as some financial institutions traded crypto similarly to growth stocks. Last year, the correlation decreased, after several bankruptcies in the crypto sector in 2022 drove some speculators out of the sector.

However, the correlation between stocks and crypto is likely to increase again as Bitcoin ETFs bring more institutions to the market, Chen said in a call. According to Chen, such institutions are likely to trade crypto as a risk asset. Risky assets refer to assets, such as stocks, that involve a high amount of risk but can also yield high returns.

“Once the overall crypto space reaches a certain level of value, it naturally becomes part of the portfolios of some of the larger funds,” Chen said, “which can trade crypto like stocks.”

Victoria Bills, chief investment strategist at Banneryan Capital Management, echoed the same sentiment. As bitcoin ETFs attract more inflows, bitcoin’s movements “may become more tied to Wall Street,” he said in a phone interview.

Still, Bitcoin has outperformed stocks so far this year. According to FactSet data, the crypto has gained 17% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8% during the same period.

Bitcoin regains $1 trillion market cap

Bitcoin regained its $1 trillion market capitalization on Wednesday, as the crypto industry works to recover from two years of turmoil.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the market cap of crypto last reached above $1 trillion in November 2021.

Bitcoin also briefly climbed above $52,000 on Wednesday, its highest level since December 2021, according to CoinDesk data.

According to Imran Lakha, founder of Options Insight, while Bitcoin’s strength is mostly driven by ETF inflows, it extends beyond that.

“The resurgence in global liquidity is boosting both equity and digital asset markets, reflecting an increase in money supply,” Lakha wrote in a Wednesday note.

For now, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, continued inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, and expectations of a rate cut by the Fed in the US are all providing a favorable setup for the crypto, Lakha said.

Bitcoin halving refers to a process where block rewards given to crypto miners are halved after every 210,000 blocks mined, which has happened approximately every four years so far. The next event is expected to be held in April.

“The previous warm US CPI is, nevertheless, a fresh input to watch closely as it could put a stronger bid on the USD, even if crypto is underperforming it for now,” Lakha said, referring to Tuesday’s warmer-than-expected inflation. “Reject it.” Reading.

crypto in one fell swoop

According to CoinDesk data, Bitcoin is up 16.3% over the past seven days and Ether is up 11.7% during the same period.

