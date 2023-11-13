The company is earning billions from 'parts pairing' of Apple's iPhone!

An Apple Repair Toolkit

The New York Times says the iPhone includes code to identify when repair components have been purchased from Apple — and are intentionally thwarted if substitutes are used.

Apple famously objected to all “right to repair” moves to allow iPhone owners to go to independent repairers, to the extent that it reportedly weakened the law for it. It then launched its own repair service, and also supported California’s Right to Repair bill.

Although new York Times The claim is that despite its apparent change of heart regarding repairs, Apple has taken steps to ensure that only its own parts can be used. As well as making a profit from selling parts, the publication says this drives people to AppleCare+, which now earns Apple an estimated $9 billion annually.

“Unlike cars, which can be repaired from common parts by auto shops and do-it-yourself mechanics,” the publication states, “new iPhones are coded to recognize the serial numbers of original components and if Parts may become damaged if they are replaced.

“This year, seven iPhone parts may have problems during repairs, up from three in 2017, when the company introduced a facial recognition system to unlock the device,” the newspaper continues, “according to iFixit. , a company that analyzes iPhone components and sells parts for do-it-yourself repairs.”

The seven parts mentioned are:

Face ID or Touch ID sensor

Display

Battery

front facing camera

taptic engine

rear camera

LiDAR sensor

Of these, the publication quotes iFixit as saying that five out of seven do not work even when a part is replaced with “the same working part from an identical, new iPhone.” Those five are Face ID or Touch ID sensor, display, battery, front camera and LiDAR sensor.

Of the rest, the Taptic engine is inconsistent, “sometimes stops working as expected when swapped, sometimes fine.” The display, battery, and rear camera also cause the iPhone to issue “persistent alerts after swap.”

new York Times says this is a software problem known as “parts pairing” and in recent years, “problems have been avoided only with approved parts and approved repairs.”

This wouldn’t explain how original Apple parts replaced from one iPhone to another are failing, but the description doesn’t go into that detail.

Repairability of this year’s iPhone 15 range compared to previous years (Source: NYT)

new York Times However, such pairs of parts have been used by Hewlett Packard in its ink cartridges, by Tesla in its cars, and by John Deere in farm equipment.

It doesn’t say that Apple condones or approves of this practice. But it adds that “Apple and other companies have defended the practice, saying it protects customer safety and the company’s brand.”

An Apple spokesperson referred the publication to its new self-repair program. “We are innovating to provide our customers with the best choices and options when their product requires service,” the spokesperson said.

Oregon state senator Jeanine Solman is reportedly one of a group of lawmakers who want to make it illegal for Apple to impose any restrictions on repairs. Solman was invited to Apple Park and explained how the company views repairs as an important safety and security topic.

She says that she was not persuaded. “I said, ‘You’re making it more accessible, but it’s not a right to repair if you have ultimate control,’” Solman said.

Apple launched its self-service repair program for iPhones in 2022, and expanded it to Macs shortly after in 2023. Users of the program must purchase iPhone components from Apple, and also purchase or rent equipment to perform repairs.

