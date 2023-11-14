The coming 'ultrasonic' revolution could change wireless earbuds forever

California-based semiconductor company xMEMS Labs said on Tuesday that it is bringing a breakthrough to the wireless earbuds market late next year after its CES 2024 debut – the Cypress Ultrasonic Speaker. It transforms ultrasonic waves, which we normally can’t even hear, into full-frequency, high-resolution audio with remarkable detail.

Solid state micro speaker that will make its way into earbuds and headphones from various companies – Hello, AirPods? – A breakthrough because it produces low-frequency sound pressure for full bass response.

This makes it a true replacement for legacy speaker technology that has merely been refined, not replaced, since your great-grandfathers rocked a Victrola.

xMEMS Cyprus Ultrasonic Speaker

MEMS stands for Microelectromechanical System. They add small circuitry to mechanical components. XMEMS Labs’ new Cypress solid-state MEMS speaker replaces old-school push-air and moving-coil sound reproduction with “ultrasonic amplitude modulation transduction principle.”

pick him up? No? Well, “Ultrasonic Modulation transforms ultrasonic air pulses into rich, detailed, bass-heavy, high-fidelity sound with the first no-compromise moving-coil concept for high-volume consumer active noise cancellation (ANC) earbud micro speakers. “Does not represent a substitute,” the company said.

In other words, it’s a fundamental change from centuries-old speaker designs that produced sound through an amplifier that generated air pushed against a diaphragm.

Using a high-volume semiconductor process, To remove (and even improve upon). The company said it holds 25 patents in Cyprus.

“By transforming sound from the ultrasound principle, the Householder said. “Cypress retains all the benefits of xMEMS’ existing speakers, while being up to 40 times louder in the low frequencies, achieving a critical need for ANC earbuds.”

Ideal for ANC performance

The AirPods Pro 2 use full-range, single-coil drivers. xMEMS believes it can perform better with Cypress ultrasonic speakers. Would Apple be willing to use this technology, or perhaps buy a company that produces it?

Specifically, the company said Cyprus achieves sound pressure levels (SPL) of over 140dB and as low as 20Hz. The company said it is “in line with the best 10-12mm legacy coil speakers” found in premium earbuds.

And the domestic reference to “40 times faster” is compared to prior-generation XMEMS speakers, already found in products from companies like Soranik, Creative, and Singularity Industries. The main difference with the Cypress is that its full-range xMEMS driver does not require a hybrid design adding a component to pump out the bottom end.

The company also emphasized how MEMS and ultrasonic modulation with super-low-frequency SPL will be great for better ANC performance in the earbuds:

Cypress’s fast electrical-to-acoustic conversion [than legacy coil speakers] Can contribute to wider ANC bandwidth (ie, expanding ANC to cancel out high-frequency noise sources like a crying baby). Additionally, Cypress’s near-constant electrical-to-acoustic conversion time (group delay) can reduce DSP filter complexity, which, in turn, leads to lower DSP latency, rounding errors, and power consumption when processing ANC. goes.

Producing high-resolution audio more efficiently

Cypress takes advantage of the speed, accuracy and uniformity associated with MEMS to produce hi-res audio more efficiently than older coil speakers. Instead of producing sound in the audible band like coil speakers, the Cypress uses technology to produce an exact acoustic copy of the signal at all frequencies.

The modulator of the micro speaker generates an ultrasonic wave following the amplitude of the source audio signal. Then a demodulator transfers the energy of the wave to baseband, resulting in the sound we can hear. The company said that because it is an exact copy of the original signal, it is more reliable for recording than other speakers.

And this includes today’s high-resolution sound formats and spatial audio.

“Cypress has not only revolutionized the way sound is reproduced from electric signals, but it also redefines how it should be reproduced,” said XMEMS CTO Jemm Liang.

Key Features of xMEMS Cyprus Ultrasonic Speaker

The xMEMS Labs Cyprus Ultrasonic Speaker is small but mighty.

Here is a bullet list that xMEMS uses to describe what would make Cyprus great:

Fast mechanical response for unmatched detail, clarity and separation

Near-zero phase shift for the most accurate, undisturbed sound reproduction

Superior part-to-part phase stability for unmatched spatial imaging accuracy

The rigid silicone diaphragm eliminates speaker breakage for unmatched mid/treble clarity.

Non-magnetic for low weight and low electromagnetic interference

Better quality, reliability and part-to-part consistency than solid-state semiconductors

Process

cost effective production

XMEMS said Cypress Ultrasonic speakers can now compete on cost with speakers in mass-market headphones and earbuds because the company has a manufacturing partnership with TSMC – the same company that makes Apple silicon chips.

In this process, new thin-film piezo materials are important, such as a silicone diaphragm/driver replacing the plastic, paper, carbon fiber or other materials common in a balanced-armature or dynamic driver. The Cypress’s small footprint also saves space and weight, resulting in even smaller and lighter earbuds than you’re used to.

XMEMS said the high-end production capacity that should result in consistent and reliable products is already in place. As far as cost is concerned, it remains to be seen in the production earbuds including Cyprus.

When can I get the ultrasonic earbuds?

XMEMS is currently offering Cypress prototype samples to select early customers, with appointments planned at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9 to January 12. Production-candidate samples of the Cypress and companion Alta controller/amplifier chip will become available in June 2024. XMEMS said. It is planning mass production for use in real products from late 2024.

