Earlier this year, I described how a new federal law, the Financial Data Transparency Act (FDTA), will require states and localities to prepare financial information in machine-readable forms. Since then, there has been much bickering between the sponsors of the FDTA bill and some professional associations regarding implementation, the role of federal agencies assigned to obtain this information, the implementation timetable, and its scope. be covered. Critics call this a Procrustean solution in search of a problem.

However, with all this going on, there has been a tectonic shift in information technology, involving generative artificial intelligence systems, machine learning, and rapidly evolving large language models, which have gone beyond the buzzy ChatGPIT feature that is now so common. Are familiar with. It is now a sprint for these AI systems to develop better capabilities to ingest all types of information, including images, and to create and manipulate databases, compile information into user-friendly formats for analysts and decision makers, and provide actionable analytics . Faster, cheaper and more informative. Literally billions of dollars will be invested in this new AI technology in the coming years.

Ownership of the databases, analyzes and related intellectual property generated and recreated by these systems is a burning issue that will spill over into the government finance sector in a short time. There is a non-trivial risk of monopoly or oligopolistic control focused on powerful AI-curated volumes that begin as public information, but rapidly become private intellectual property when compiled, dissected, analyzed, and commercialized by proprietary machine learning systems. goes.

a data format space race

Of course, no one has yet specifically stated what financial information is actually considered decision-useful so as to establish which data should be converted to a new format; This is an unresolved first-order problem that threatens to place an undue burden on local governments during the initial implementation phase. All oversight boards need to tread carefully.

What FDTA proponents had in mind when they lobbied Congress was that standardization on the Extensible Financial Reporting Language platform that has become common in the private sector was merely the first stage rocket in this new space race. Federal law did not grant a monopoly to XBRL, specifying the use of only “structured” data formats.

Clearly, most parties in the legislative process last year never anticipated that existing financial reports using generally accepted accounting terminology might already be computer-readable as new big language machine learning models were created. which can read plain English typeset. Word-processing software as well as by alphanumeric images present in commonly used PDF documents, which typically contain audited annual financial reports of governments. Suddenly, “structured data” may ultimately prove to be little more than the data we already have with traditional text documents, which can be transformed by new AI systems with better analytics into those already integrated with database utilities, expensive data Without entry barriers.

This means there is now a realistic chance that all of the FDTA’s laudable intentions can be realized by many financial statement users without placing a burden on document preparers. A regulatory case may develop that, given emerging AI technology, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations that force premature, what may soon become antiquated structured data formatting, will essentially be at the disposal of municipalities. A federally imposed waste of time and money. Sometime in 2024, someone at the SEC may need to press the pause button and reconsider what would be the most sensible regulatory path in light of the AI ​​revolution, as the ground for collecting and analyzing data is rapidly shaking beneath their feet. Is slipping from.

Imminent regulatory challenge

It certainly deserves a closer look at these industry developments than lobbyists, congressional staffers, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) have given to date. It is too early to know whether the new GPT-4 and even newer Cloud 2 AI models will process financial data (and its images) with sufficient accuracy and efficiency to equal or exceed the capabilities and efficiency of XBRL. But ultimately this will be far less important than the ability to develop AI systems to ingest all this data – including decision-useful information that is not presented in basic annual financial statements, such as footnotes and supplemental information, Interim unaudited financial reports and budget documents – into one comprehensive database, sliced ​​and diced in hundreds of different ways and packaged as private goods, not public goods, for innumerable users.

Thus, regulators now need to create forward-looking terms of use for how data from reports received will be employed and commercially transformed to prevent the appropriation of public information by private parties. Like in hockey, they need to skate to where the puck is going.

This new rival information technology may not be welcome news to companies that have committed cash to producing a conversion system and XBRL as the immediately obvious and only way to comply with new federal legislation and anticipated regulatory requirements. Has publicized the benefits of.

The next generation of multimodal AI systems will soon be able to read words and numbers from all types of new and old simple language financial reports and PDFs, ingest key data, format it into databases, calculate customized financial ratios, conduct peer group comparisons, and more. Must be able to organize. and using historical data to create predictive value of key statistics (much like football). AI can easily challenge the purchasing intelligence in modern adsels of government fintechs. Not that the Edsel was a bad car: if the cost of implementing XBRL now and switching to a different technology later is very low, it’s clearly no big deal and its fans can enjoy their day in the sun. Can take.

My concerns here may still be a false alarm, like the boy crying wolf. However, if short-sighted conversion to a less-flexible early-bird software “solution” for FDTA is costly and time-consuming, a wait-and-see approach at both the regulatory and local level may be wiser. This all reminds me of the early 1980s, when expensive “integrated financial management systems” running on mainframe computers were purchased by medium-sized municipalities, but it soon turned out that microcomputers, cheap software and assistants Data storage systems have rapidly overtaken that approach. business and they foolishly sank capital into what soon became the “legacy” system.

Profiting from public data

Putting aside the upcoming debate over how municipal numbers find their way into databases for analysis, the broader policy issue that public finance professionals and their membership associations should focus on is how next-generation databases and embedded Who will own and control the analytical platforms? It’s essentially built from all this basically public information. It is no longer just about mandating easy access to selected numbers in individual financial statements for traditional decentralized analysis.

AI-empowered first movers could gain ground in this corner of the intellectual property world by building increasingly (by government standards, anyway) sophisticated machine learning systems that ingest, store, and – Most importantly – can analyze. Use by bond investors, financial policy makers, oversight agencies, and other users. It may be that market leaders will do so generously as a public good, but what if not?

Even if the MSRB steps up and sets some industry rules for indelible watermarking and the terms of use of its document databases, my previous public and private sector professional experience now convinces me that this is something for municipal market leaders to consider. The time has come to organize a public benefit corporation to keep pace with this fast-moving industrial revolution.

The centerpiece of such a company would be a commitment by charter to establish proprietary control of the public finance community – and affordable, widespread access to financial information and analysis compiled using the most advanced AI technology so users can access the cutting-edge. -Art files are available only by license and subject to specific terms of use that representatives of the public interest may require. This is a second-stage function that the various regulatory agencies cannot complete on their own.

Government providers of financial information – and their oversight agencies – should have free access to community-controlled databases for their own exclusive use and analysis. Municipalities may be exempted from reformatting their own if they upload their traditional annual financial reports to a collective database. Academic users will pay a small fee for the time-saving benefits of database compilation and embedded analytical tools and reports.

As for profit-making businesses, they use the database and its analytics not as owners, but as tenants, for commercial use under a licensing agreement with restrictive use terms to prevent hijacking of these resources. Will pay the fee. They can download the derived output data and cut and dice it the way they themselves would, they will not be able to claim ownership of anything other than their own methods and the results they themselves uniquely created. are made, with royalties on their subsequent sales payable to the collective. New municipal market entrants such as women- and minority-owned businesses may be granted pro-competition exemptions. They can all buy a license to fish from the lake, but must never own the water.

Contributors of financial data – not just governments, their agencies and professional associations but also any founding investors, platform licensees and fee-paying users of financial information and analysis (such as bond rating and insurance companies and investment managers) – alike. They can share in the earnings of the enterprise, in the same way as a farmers’ grain warehouse cooperative operates for the benefit of the farming community.

For starters, public finance professional leaders should initiate a dialogue with the SEC and especially the MSRB, as the latter would naturally be the co-founder, co-owner, and member with a board seat (or chairman) of such a corporation. Because of the interpersonal relationships and relationships of interest that will be necessary to give momentum to this idea. A adequately funded MSRB could also become a cornerstone investor to help get this venture off the ground before the FDTA-mandated report is due. MSRB’s electronic Municipal Market Access website and database will be key contributing features to putting this protective tool in place before it is too late. To shape the market.

The final legal and business model is less important than starting the discussion today, before it is too late and high-tech market forces overwhelm public interest.

