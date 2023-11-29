In the lead-up to the COP, the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has published new data showing that despite billions of dollars of commitments, private investment in climate-related infrastructure remains low in emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs), including Africa Used to be. , didn’t get up.

As we are now called upon once again to try to tackle climate change for the developing world and Africa in particular, this is a bitter pill to swallow. Despite new pledges, financing initiatives and reduced renewable costs, how is it that we are investing less now than eight years ago?

The reality is:

This investment will be much needed across Africa come from the private sectorMany countries are close to their IMF debt limits and are unlikely to see a significant increase in lending from multilateral development banks

The development finance institution (DFI) model of turning “billions” into “trillions” of investments in development finance by de-risking private capital is not delivering the scale of investment promised or needed.

Failure to address this issue is either leading to energy shortages, slowing economic growth, or increasing fossil fuel use as households rely on inefficient and expensive diesel generation or the country’s aging coal plants. Are increasing.

Every clean energy project delivered in an emerging market should be declared a success.

However, the investments that have been delivered to date represent low-hanging fruit – the “easy buttons” of relatively strong and stable economies. The world’s energy-starved people are increasingly concentrated in countries where conditions are hazardous.

A A radical change in approach is needed To avoid leaving these countries behind. International partners need to engage in politics, better allocate risk, and support market structures to adopt more but more targeted risks.

face politics

Governments across Africa struggle to link planning, project preparation, procurement and the political functions within the government-machine through reforms to take a project from idea to investment.

Leaders and governments must rise to this challenge, but so too should their international partners. Sadly, much of the existing support comes at the technical level, while many of the challenges are political, resulting in investment plans not being followed through, tender processes being circumvented, regulators being de-empowered And thus there is a glut of investable projects. Coming to the market when there is a need for a fire hose.

Two fundamental risks are holding back clean energy investments on the continent (including at least $4 billion of solar investments): revenue and currency risks.

Income, In most developing countries the utility is the sole buyer of electricity, most being bankrupt or highly subsidized. As a result, investors demand government guarantees in the event of non-payment, but for many highly indebted countries, this is impossible.

currency, Utility revenues are in local currency while most energy payments made to investors are in foreign currencies. This currency mismatch represents a major risk for utilities and by extension investors for whom the utility represents their sole consumer. This mismatch is usually bridged through government FX guarantees, but with many developing countries facing balance of payments crises, this is becoming more difficult.

Both can be partially addressed innovation The way these projects are financed and the markets through which electricity is sold.

more home finance

The foreign exchange issue can be partially addressed by securing more domestic finance for project development and ensuring payments in foreign currency to large industrial consumers whose revenues are in foreign currency.

Dependence on the balance sheets of utilities and governments can be reduced market regulation By allowing large electricity consumers such as mining companies or industries, which often represent significantly lower repayment risk than utilities, to purchase electricity directly from generators.

Such changes will inevitably cut across the interests of powerful utilities and industries, further highlighting the importance of engaging with and enabling political leaders to tackle these issues.

International partners need to take greater but more targeted risks.

Even if the solutions above are implemented, there will still be risks that private capital cannot afford. These reforms will take time to implement. international pledge of development finance To unlock more projects one must take more risk on currency or revenue risk.

We have many tools at our disposal to address these challenges: numerous technical project preparation funds from international financial institutions (IFIs), DFIs, and philanthropies.

However, the tools are slow, approval often takes years, are uncoordinated, and client EMDCs often do not know they exist.

Real delivery of the energy transition is hard work, i.e. rolling up the sleeves, choosing real projects, negotiating tough but fair deals and putting real cash at risk. It’s probably so difficult that we’ve almost shied away from it.

As a result of not pursuing real projects within the global dialogue system, the EMDC continues to conceive of new policy solutions – and the developed world joins in, perhaps because it is easier said than done to debate new theoretical silver bullets on paper. It is much easier.

Instead of more concepts, now is the time to commit to project-by-project delivery. Fundamentally we know the elephants in the room, we know we must be more responsive, and we must work harder to deploy the risk capital that has been deployed. If we do not do so, political leaders in EMDCs in Africa and elsewhere will remain stuck in painful, no-win decisions, delaying progress, and, worse, making capital decisions to lock in fossil fuel dependence.

