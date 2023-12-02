The cognitive battle of survivor's guilt, explained by a psychologist

Here’s how to navigate your journey from struggle to strength with three important insights , [+] Psychology. getty

Survivor’s guilt is a complex and often misunderstood emotional conflict that arises after a traumatic event where others did not fare as well. It casts a shadow over the minds of those who survive, leaving them with immeasurable guilt and an overwhelming question: “Why not me?” This unique form of guilt is not only emotionally stressful, but also takes a toll on one’s mental health in the long run.

In real life, survivor’s guilt can manifest in a variety of ways, ranging from persistent feelings of worthlessness and self-blame to a feeling of disconnection from others who share the experience. The resulting mental health battle is complex, requiring a nuanced understanding of psychological principles.

Here are three key principles that govern strategies for dealing with survivor’s guilt and its effects.

1. Social Comparison Theory: Struggling with Unfair Comparisons

Survivor’s guilt is often rooted in social comparison theory – a theoretical framework that explains why individuals evaluate their own opinions, values, achievements, and abilities by comparing them with the opinions, values, achievements, and abilities of others. In other words, this psychological theory states that individuals determine their social and personal worth based on how they stand in comparison to others.

In the context of survivor’s guilt, this theory manifests as survivors comparing their experiences, actions, or outcomes to those of their peers who may not have been as fortunate. The constant questioning of why they survived when others did not creates a breeding ground for guilt and self-blame.

Understanding this principle allows individuals to recognize the natural tendency to make comparisons and, more importantly, challenge these comparisons. Recognizing that each person’s journey is unique and influenced by myriad factors beyond their control can be an important step in reducing survivor’s guilt.

2. Cognitive Dissonance: Balancing Contradictory Thoughts and Feelings

Survivor’s guilt often leads to cognitive dissonance – a state of mental distress in which individuals hold conflicting beliefs or attitudes. In the case of survivor’s guilt, the struggle lies in reconciling gratitude for one’s survival and guilt over the survival of others. This internal conflict can lead to a constant battle between opposing thoughts and feelings.

To manage its impact, the initial step is to acknowledge the complexity and contradictions within the emotional landscape, fostering a more balanced and compassionate outlook on one’s own existence.

Second, recognizing cognitive dissonance as a natural response to survivor guilt allows us to embrace the coexistence of conflicting emotions and thoughts without judgment and may pave the way for emotional healing.

Additionally, research shows that dissonance reduction strategies such as changing one’s perspective, trivializing the importance of conflict, or releasing oneself from responsibility for conflicting thoughts are effective in managing the emotional impact of cognitive dissonance. And also serves as a mechanism to modify.

3. Virtue Theory and Self-Blame: Understanding the Necessity of Causation

Survivor’s guilt is often associated with attribution theory, a psychological theory that explores how individuals attribute causes to events. Attribution theory reveals an inherent human desire to understand the causes behind events, even when those events are beyond one’s control. After trauma, this drive may manifest as a persistent search for personal responsibility, with survivors struggling to understand the randomness of life-altering events. Survivors may find themselves analyzing every decision, action, or circumstance that contributed to their survival, searching for rational explanations for why they survived while others did not.

In survivor’s guilt, the need to determine causation can lead to excessive self-blame. A study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin This suggests that, even though individuals consider various causes or reasons behind a traumatic event (causal attributions), the major factor influencing their self-blame is their personal belief in their ability to prevent the accident. That is to say, individuals who feel that they could have avoided the traumatic event in some way experience higher levels of self-blame.

Accepting this involves recognizing the innate human tendency to attribute meaning, even when the allegations may be irrational. Helping survivors understand that not every outcome is clearly linked to individual actions is a powerful tool in eliminating the trap of self-blame. This opens the door to self-compassion and the realization that some events are inherently unpredictable.

conclusion

Survivor’s guilt presents a significant challenge, yet understanding it is important for healing. Despite the negative connotation of guilt, research shows that when it is viewed as a moral emotion, it leads individuals to develop gratitude, which can effectively reduce PTSD symptoms. Could. Furthermore, survivor’s guilt serves as a potential predictor of post-traumatic growth, which is facilitated by the expression of gratitude. Encouraging survivors to channel their guilt into meaningful pursuits, such as volunteer work or advocacy, has the potential to transform negativity into a catalyst for positive change. Recognizing the potential for growth empowers individuals to reshape their story and ultimately find meaning in their existence.