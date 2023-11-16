The co-founders of now-defunct IRL are suing their investors in the latest development in the startup's saga

Two years ago, Gen Z-messaging app IRL was flying high with a $1.2 billion valuation and $150 million from SoftBank and $20 million from other investors. Shortly thereafter, the company became embroiled in investigations, lawsuits, and ousted management. In June, IRL shut down, announcing that almost all of its user base consisted of bots.

But it’s hardly over yet. Yesterday, IRL co-founders Abraham Shafi and Jenrik Khachatryan and former Chairman Krutal Desai filed a lawsuit against a handful of defendants, including three of IRL’s investors and board members: SoftBank’s Serena Dayal, Floodgate’s Mike Maples, and Chi-Hua Chien of Goodwater Capital. In the lawsuit, Shafi, Khachatryan and Desai alleged that investors lied about the prevalence of bots so that they would not be “personally blamed for taking down a billion-dollar company in a matter of weeks.”

A little history of how we got to this point… In the spring of last year, a report from The Information questioned whether IRL’s user growth was as impressive as its CEO Abraham Shafie Had told. Shortly after that story was published, the SEC issued a subpoena to the company and later issued subpoenas to Shafi personally, in an effort to get Shafi reimbursed for his legal bills, according to legal filings from a separate lawsuit. Filed last month. Shafi provided “two full days of testimony” to the SEC in May 2023, and Shafi said he “assisted in preparing and reviewing numerous submissions” to the regulator, he said in the lawsuit. (A spokesperson for IRL said that “the government investigation is ongoing.” An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.)

By April this year, Shafi had left the post of CEO. In August, SoftBank sued CEO Shafi and five of his relatives for fraud, alleging that they had orchestrated “an elaborate scheme to defraud investors” and allegedly misled the investment firm and provided “proxy services.” (A representative for Abe Shafi said he denies all allegations in SoftBank’s complaint.)

Now Shafi and his associates are retaliating. In the lawsuit filed yesterday, they claimed that analysis from an independent technology consulting firm, Google certification data, and research of IRL’s investors during the due diligence process refuted all “bot-related allegations.” The plaintiffs also sought to discredit the reporting that investors directed at the bot issue and argued that the majority of the platform’s users left IRL after alleged disruptions that occurred after Shafi’s departure.

in a statement to Luck On behalf of IRL and its investors, a spokesperson maintained the accuracy of the board-led investigation and its findings that 95% of IRL’s active users “were actually automated or from bots.” He said that, immediately after Shafi’s suspension, IRL experienced a “significant drop in daily active users almost overnight”, which “was not caused by the outage.”

An IRL spokesperson said in a statement, “Based on evidence of Shafi’s misappropriation of company funds and repeated interference with the investigation, the board concluded after months of review that the company’s prospects going forward were She was unstable.”

what a mess.

Tomorrow Luck Tech editor Alexey Oreskovic writes about a funding round for one of those unusual health care ideas I've long read about: $100 million for science fiction-esque medical pods powered by AI that can treat heart and Will do a blood test or look for strange spots on your skin, all in an eight-by-eight-foot cube.

venture deals

, PetVisorThe Orlando, Florida-based veterinary and pet services business management and customer engagement software platform raised $100 million in funding. apex digital led the round and participated in marginal development, PeakScan CapitalAnd Petwiser’s Management Team,

, cytowellThe San Francisco-based developer of early detection technologies for immune-mediated diseases raised $84 million in Series C funding. Northwest Venture Partners led the round and participated in Sands Capital And Global Health Investment Corporation,

, element energyThe Menlo Park, Calif.-based developer of energy storage and advanced battery management technology for EV applications raised $73 million in Series B funding. Cohort Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, drive catalyst, FM CapitalAnd others.

, ntxThe Rio Rancho, NM-based company that is building platforms for sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing of mRNA vaccines and protein therapeutics has raised $47.5 million in Series B funding. RA Capital Management Led the round and others joined in.

, vaultspeedA Leuven, Belgium-based platform that transforms, cleans and structures data, raised $15.9 million in Series A funding. Octopus Ventures led the round and participated in fortino capital, PMVAnd BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity,

, gravityThe New York City-based provider of electric vehicle chargers and other EV infrastructure raised $13 million in seed funding. Google Ventures Led the round and others joined in.

, VirdiThe Austin, Texas-based guest experience and check-in automation technology provider raised $12.4 million in Series A funding. Moneta Ventures led the round and participated in Silverton Partners, Koch Real Estate Investments, Alumni Enterprises, DJR Consultant, capital factoryAnd others.

, PrincipleThe New York City-based platform, designed to provide better loan terms for electric vehicle customers, raised $10 million in Series A funding. Nika Partners led the round and participated in Assurant Ventures And huge enterprise,

, CFX LabsThe Chicago, Illinois-based owner and operator of a nationwide payments network designed to reduce fraud, settlement times and remittance costs raised $9.5 million in seed funding. Shima Rajdhani, Decasonic, Entalfa, cmt digital, corazon capitalAnd others.

, MartianA large San Francisco-based language model developer raises $9 million in seed funding NEA, Prosus Ventures, Caria Venture PartnersAnd general catalyst,

, TandaThe Cupertino, California-based platform where employees can communally dedicate portions of their paychecks to an emergency fund pool has raised $4.5 million in seed funding. initial capital And arch,

, canopySeattle, Washington-based TK raised $4 million in seed funding. Kind Enterprise led the round and participated in Village Global,

, Ro LabsA London, UK-based platform designed to facilitate transparent and secure on-chain trading of interest rate derivatives raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding. Speedinvest led the round and participated in keyrock, Re7 capitalAnd others.

private equity

, KKR took Chase CorporationA Westwood, Mass.-based maker of industrial coatings, tapes, adhesives and sealants, taken private for $127.50 per share.

, Camus Equity Partners acquired Quality Environmental Services, a Beaverton, Michigan-based provider of asbestos remediation, mold remediation, lead paint remediation, and other environmental remediation services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, clear datawith the help of Angels Equity Partnersacquired sealco, a provider of cleaning services for critical environments such as data centers, based in Richardson, Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, mcciwith the help of Century Park Capital Partnersacquired government made, Manhattan, Kan. for permitting and licensing processes. Located government software provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Right Time Group of Companieswith the help of gryphon investorsacquired Breathe Clean Mini Split Heat Pump, a provider of ductless heat pump cleaning services based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Sharpen Technologiesis a portfolio company of TELEO Capital Managementacquired plum soundA Boston, Mass.-based provider of AI-powered, voice-based customer interaction technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Transaction Network Serviceswith the help of coach equity developmentacquired West Highland Support ServicesDanbury, Conn.-based financial markets data solutions provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Washington Harbor Partners acquired sixgen, an Annapolis, MD-based cyber solutions company for the U.S. national security, intelligence and defense communities and critical commercial industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Other

, out and back outdoor acquired selling to local people, a Telluride, Colo.-based outdoor gear exchange company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

IPO

, starlinkSpaceX’s satellite internet business is considering an IPO by 2024 bloomberg, However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk dismissed the report as “false”.

fund + fund of funds

, coatu managementA New York City-based private equity firm has raised $1.4 billion in collateral funding for its VC Growth Fund, sources with direct knowledge said. Information,

, physical effectThe Boston, Mass.-based venture capital firm raised $352 million for its third fund focused on innovative science and engineering companies.

People

, Engine VenturesThe Cambridge, Massachusetts-based venture capital firm promoted Michael Kearney to general partner.

, pillar vcA Boston, Mass.-based venture capital firm, was hired john casey As a venture partner. they were together in the past Senda Biosciences,

Source: fortune.com