The co-founder of Google Brain says big tech companies are spreading fear about the dangers of AI wiping out humanity as they seek to dominate the market.

The co-founder of Google Brain has said Big Tech is lying about some AI risks to shut out competition.

Andrew Ng told The Australian Financial Review that tech leaders hope to introduce tighter regulation.

Some big tech companies don’t want to compete with open source, he said.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

A leading AI expert and co-founder of Google Brain said Big Tech companies were creating fears about the risks of the technology to shut out competition.

Google Brain was a deep-learning AI research team that merged into the DeepMind division earlier this year.

Andrew Ng, an assistant professor at Stanford University who taught OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, told The Australian Financial Review that the biggest tech companies are “hoping to start strict regulation with the bad idea that AI could make us extinct.”

“There are certainly big tech companies that don’t want to try to compete with open source, so they’re creating fear of human extinction due to AI,” he told the news outlet. “It has been a weapon for lobbyists to argue for legislation that would be very harmful to the open-source community.”

In May, AI experts and CEOs signed a statement from the Center for AI Safety comparing the risks posed by AI to nuclear war and pandemics. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei all named themselves in public statements.

Other AI giants have issued several warnings about the accelerated development of advanced generative AI models, with many urging regulators to act quickly.

Governments around the world are considering regulating AI, citing concerns over safety, potential job losses, and even the risk of human extinction. The EU will likely be the first region to implement surveillance regulation Around Generative AI.

Ng said the idea that AI could wipe out humanity could lead to policy proposals that require licensing of AI, which risks stifling innovation. He said any necessary AI regulation should be thoughtfully made.

Ng did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal business hours.

Source: www.businessinsider.com