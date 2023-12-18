The Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB) has named Ozoma Ochai to replace Bosun Tijani. 2 other stories and a trivia

This series of stories will help you discover the latest happenings in the world of technology today.

1. Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB) nominates Ozoma Ochai to replace Bosun Tijani

Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB), Africa’s largest innovation centre, has announced the appointment of Ozoma Ochai, previously Managing Partner of CCHUB’s Creative Economy Practice, as its new Managing Director.

Ochai replaces Bosun Tijani, who has moved to serve as Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

CCHUB Board Chairman Funke Opeke expressed optimism for Ozoma’s appointment, citing his commitment to social transformation through innovation.

OPEC commended the new appointment, highlighting Ozoma’s proven track record and strategic leadership as an asset that aligns with CcHUB’s mission to contribute to African prosperity through innovation.

Ozoma Ochai’s leadership is expected to fuel CCHUB’s growth, strengthen partnerships, expand its Pan-African footprint and enhance its impact on the continent’s innovation ecosystem.

Established in 2010, CcHUB operates in six cities across Africa, including Lagos, Abuja, Ijebu-Ode, Kigali, Nairobi and Windhoek.

Trivia: Which application in the Microsoft 365 suite creates and manages databases?

A Outlook

B. excel

C. access

D.Visio

see answer below

2. Gaming’s premier expo, E3, is coming to an end

The curtain has fallen on the electronic entertainment expo, E3, once renowned as the gaming industry’s leading gathering and media showcase, as it has officially been shut down.

The decision was confirmed by the organizers in a statement seen by Repulse Nigeria on Monday, December 18, 2023.

This development followed several years of event cancellations, along with a clear industry shift away from E3.

Speaking on the development, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association—the nonprofit that oversees E3—acknowledged the difficulty, and called it the right course of action in light of new opportunities to engage fans and partners. told.

Ripples Nigeria observed that E3 is absent from the physical event roster since 2019.

The 2020 edition ended with a digital iteration in 2021 due to pandemic concerns.

3. Instagram unveils customizable ‘Add Yours’ template in Stories

Instagram has introduced an innovative feature to increase the interactivity and enjoyment of Stories.

The new feature gives users the ability to design their own templates thanks to the “Add Your Own” feature.

According to Instagram, the feature empowers users to “create and share their own unique, customizable Add Your Templates, incorporating GIFs, text, and gallery photos within the Story template.”

To start template creation, users are expected to integrate GIF, text, and favorite images into their story.

With the Add Your Own template, users can start trends, create quizzes, or inspire others to share amusing pet photos.

Personalizing signs with images and GIFs can increase template visibility, attracting the attention of fellow users.

Trivia Answer: Entry

Access is a database management system (DBMS) application developed by Microsoft. It is part of the Microsoft 365 software suite, formerly known as Office.

Access helps users create relational databases that store information in an organized structure of linked tables, and provides an easy graphical user interface (GUI) to create forms, queries, and reports without requiring advanced programming skills. Does.

