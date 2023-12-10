The closure of the light rail has had a major impact on students and passengers.

The suspension of light rail services is in effect, and the shutdown is having a major impact on commuters and students. Maryland Transit Administration announced the shutdown at a news conference Thursday. A “fire incident” in October caused the MTA to suspend service “out of an abundance of caution” while it inspected and repaired its fleet of 53 cars. “It’s going to be a burden and a hardship. You have to go to Plan B. You have to evacuate first,” said passenger Jamila Numan. The MTA released a video of the October “fire incident,” in which a light rail car Flames and sparks are seen suddenly shooting out from inside. According to officials, one person suffered minor injuries. “I rely on light rail to get to work. I saw the video of the explosion in the light rail car. I definitely don’t want that to happen again, so I’m glad they’re advertising the safety and will have it back on soon,” said a passenger named Emil. MTA officials issued a safety alert Friday evening. issued stating that train cars may still be in operation while repairs are being made, but riders should not attempt to board them. Train cars may still be in operation while they are inspected, maintained and tested. . We caution riders to avoid attempting to board these cars. Although these trains will not accept passengers, all gate traffic signals must still be followed. Whether driver or pedestrian, your cooperation is essential to a safe Transit is critical to the environment,” the MTA said. The MTA is offering free shuttle service at all of its light rail stops. The agency has a website to help riders track the shuttle, but riders said it doesn’t always work. “The live shuttle map is not showing where the shuttle is, so I can’t tell if anyone is coming,” said passenger Marilla Goldgiser. Impact on Students Hundreds of students at the Polytechnic Institute of Baltimore walk daily from the Coldspring Light Rail Station to class. Friday morning, he had to make other plans. Video below: Students forced to plan around light rail shutdown “It was shocking,” said student Kaleya Daniel. “It’s a very easy way to get from one place to another.” “I was a little worried because I didn’t want to be late for school every day,” said student Jamari Yates. More than 19,000 students in Baltimore City use public transportation to get to school. When the light rail shut down, it impacted bus service throughout the city.” We were able to get all the information we needed and then send robocalls, emails, texts and posts to all of our families, to all of our students . “Let them know and make long-term travel plans,” said Poly Assistant Principal Matt Adelberg. Students said losing the light rail is a major inconvenience. “It’s much faster. Instead of taking multiple stops, it has longer stops. You just keep going until you get here. It’s better,” said student Keyon Rice. Some students said they rely on light rail more for work than for getting to class. “This morning, I took the bus, but I usually take the light rail right after school and that’s my main transportation to work,” said student Teyonah Baker. At the moment, bus service appears to be the most reliable option while the light rail is closed. “I know I have to catch the bus to get to school early, so as long as it doesn’t happen or get too late, I don’t mind,” Yates said.

Light rail services are suspended and the closure is having a major impact on commuters and students.

Maryland Transit Administration announced the shutdown at a news conference Thursday. A “fire incident” in October caused the MTA to suspend service “out of an abundance of caution” while it inspected and repaired its fleet of 53 cars.

“It’s going to be a burden and a hardship. You have to go to Plan B. You have to get out first,” said passenger Jameela Numan.

The MTA released a video of the October “fire incident,” which shows flames and sparks suddenly erupting inside a light rail car. One person suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

“I rely on light rail to get to work. I saw the video of the light rail car exploding. I definitely don’t want that to happen again, so I’m glad they’re advertising the safety and trying to prevent it from happening again.” Starting soon,” said a passenger named Emil.

MTA officials issued a safety alert Friday evening, saying train cars may still be operational during repairs, but riders should not attempt to board them.

“Train cars may still be in operation while they are inspected, maintained and tested. We caution riders to avoid attempting to board these cars. Although these trains will not accept passengers, they will All gate traffic signals must be followed. Whether driver or pedestrian, your cooperation is vital to a safe transit environment,” the MTA said.

The MTA is offering free shuttle service at all of its light rail stops. The agency has a website to help riders track the shuttle, but riders said it doesn’t always work.

Passenger Marilla Goldgiser said, “The live shuttle map is not showing where the shuttle is, so I can’t tell if anyone is coming or not.”

impact on students

Hundreds of students at the Polytechnic Institute of Baltimore walk from the Coldspring Light Rail Station to class every day. Friday morning, they had other plans to make.

Video below: Students forced to plan light rail closure

“It was shocking,” said student Kailya Daniel. “It’s a very easy way to get from one place to another.”

“I was a little worried because I didn’t want to be late for school every day,” said student Jamari Yates.

More than 19,000 students in Baltimore City use public transportation to get to school. When the light rail closed, it affected bus service throughout the city.

“We were able to get all the information we needed and then send robocalls, emails, texts and posts to all of our families, all of our students, notifying them and planning a long trip,” said Matt Edelberg, Poly’s assistant principal. Were.” ,

Students said losing the light rail is a major inconvenience.

Student Keyon Rice said, “It’s much faster. Instead of stopping multiple times, it has longer stops. Just keep going until you get here. It’s better.”

Some students said they rely on light rail for more than just getting to class.

“This morning, I took the bus, but I usually take the light rail right after school and that’s my main transportation to work,” said student Tionna Baker.

For now, bus service appears to be the most reliable option while the light rail is closed.

“I know I have to catch the bus to school early, so as long as that doesn’t happen or there aren’t significant delays, I should be fine,” Yates said.

Source: www.wbaltv.com