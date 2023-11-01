The classic Radiogram is reborn with Ruark’s R810 music streamer

The new Ruark R810 Radiogram is a modern music streamer with classic design lines that are reminiscent of , [+] Some of the best designs from the 1970s. Oliver Perrot Photography Ltd

In the 1960s, few music-loving homes were complete without a radiogram. A mix between a piece of furniture and an audio system, most radiograms offer a multi-band radio tuner and a vinyl turntable, often with an automatic multichanger so you can play stacks of records, like a jukebox.

In the late 1960s, radiograms paved the way for hi-fi separations such as amplifiers, turntables, cassette decks, and FM tuners. The wheel has turned completely; Many people rely on music streamers for audio enjoyment. British deluxe audio brand Ruark has taken advantage of this change in the market to introduce its Radiogram for the 21st century.

The Ruark R810 is a beautiful design that’s as much a piece of furniture as it is a state-of-the-art audio streamer. With its clean lines and polished chrome stand, the R810 looks like a high-quality product that can compliment almost any interior.

The Ruark R810 includes a remote with an improved rotodial control and rechargeable battery , [+] Bluetooth transmission.

The R810 is the successor to Ruark’s classic R7 model. However, it has been redesigned to include the kind of audio features you’d expect to see in a modern music streamer, like the fantastic Naim Mu-So or the larger models from Denon’s HEOS range. , the R810 has been conceived from the ground up to deliver timeless luxury and become the entertainment hub of the home.

R810’s veneered cabinetry is made from fast-growing sustainable woods that are harvested and reconstituted, yielding grain patterns that are similar to slower-growing hardwoods but without the ecological impact.

The full-color display on the R810’s display gives you access to essential settings and source information in the streamer. As well as displaying the album artwork in high definition, the screen has a portrait orientation that mimics the smartphone screens we’re all glued to on a daily basis. Ruark says that by mirroring a smartphone screen, using the display is like second nature.

Ruark's new R810 is available in Soft Gray and Walnut finishes.

With support for a wide range of music streaming services, the R810 can decode the best quality audio streams from Spotify Connect and TIDAL Connect. Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in receivers are built into the unit so music can be streamed directly from smartphones, tablets and computers, allowing easy access to services like BBC Sounds, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz and more. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast also allow the R810 to be part of a flexible multi-room audio system.

Music playback on the R810 is marshalled using the improved Ruarc rotodial control system, which provides pleasant tactile feedback when selecting audio sources or controlling the music. Also included with the R810 is a matching and rechargeable Bluetooth remote, which is a portable version of the rotodial control. Because the remote is Bluetooth rather than infrared, there’s no need for a direct line of sight to the R810 when pausing music, skipping tracks, or adjusting the volume level.

For those who still enjoy playing vinyl records and CDs, these formats can be played by connecting a turntable to the R810’s dedicated phono input or by connecting a CD ROM player to the unit’s USB-C socket. Other inputs include HDMI ARC/eARC connectivity for connecting the R810 to a TV, boosting the soundtracks of movies and TV shows. The R810 will look great under a wall-mounted TV screen.

The Ruark R810 radiogram features a 4-inch TFT display in portrait orientation, designed to mimic , [+] The screen of our smartphone.

Like the original Radiogram, the radio on the R810 has not been forgotten. There are comprehensive tuners for DAB/DAB+ and FM broadcasts, as well as access to thousands of internet radio stations available worldwide.

Ruark claims to have used the highest quality, audio-grade components along with newly developed speaker units. It has two 30 mm Ruark silk dome tweeters and a pair of 100 mm paper cone woofers. The R810 features a high-efficiency linear power supply coupled to a 4.1-channel Class AB discrete component amplifier. With a nominal rating of 180W, Ruark says the R810 is powerful enough to fill even a large living room.

For more bottom end, the R810 also includes an integrated active subwoofer with a long-throw paper cone that produces enough bass to make the R810 a viable alternative to traditional home theater systems without wires, speaker cabinets, and complicated setups. Is.

The classic Radiogram of the 1960s has been modernized and reborn with the Ruark R810.

Decision: The Ruark R810 looks like a stylish piece of furniture that’s packed with the latest audio innovations, including Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, a radio tuner, and direct support for Spotify and Tidal Connect. The whole package looks fantastic and if it feels anything like the R410 I reviewed last month, it should really be a winner. For anyone who doesn’t want the hassle of wires and hi-fi separation, the Ruark R810 looks like a classic audio device that will be pleasing to the eye and ear.

Pricing & Availability: The Ruark R810 is now available in soft gray and rich walnut finishes for £3,000.

more info: ruarkaudio.com

