The Clark County housing market used to be hot in the summer, now it’s cooling down.

The housing market heated up this summer and then cooled down.

Pending residential sales increased this summer, while new listings, home prices and inventory declined, according to regional Multiple Listing Service reports for June, July, August and September.

june

Clark County saw a small jump in residential sales from May to June, a brisk start to an otherwise slow year.

New, pending residential sales increased more than 5 percent in June with 639 homes sold. But June pending sales were down nearly 5 percent from June 2022 and more than 36 percent from June 2021.

Listing activity improved in June with 876 residential listings entering the market.

Home closings increased 15 percent from May to June – with 536 residential closings on the books. From January to June, 4,887 new listings were submitted.

“Clearly this market is hitting a ceiling created by a lack of inventory,” Mike Lamb, a broker with Windermere Real Estate, said on his website.

july

As the temperature increased in July, so did the sales of houses. New pending sales jumped slightly by 650 homes. But new listings entering the market declined by about 12 percent compared to the previous month.

Successful house closings have also improved compared to previous months. July saw a nearly 3 percent jump, with 551 home closings.

The average sales price also declined 1 percent to $579,400 (July) from $585,300 (June).

august

The heat began to wane in August and new sales declined by more than 15 percent from July. This was the lowest residential sales in August since 2014. Listing activity also slowed in August, with 716 listings accumulated.

Lamb said on his website that more people are busy over the holidays and higher interest rates are likely to have a greater impact on buyers and sellers.

The average sales price in August averaged $581,675 – up 0.3 percent from July.

“With the summer holidays over, we’ll know more about the direction of the market in October, but we certainly know we need more good listings,” Lamb said on his website.

Source: www.columbian.com