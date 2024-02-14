The City's top investors have united in a plan to unlock funding for British start-ups following Hunt's Mansion House revamp

Tuesday February 13, 2024 at 6:00 am

Jeremy Hunt said the new group would help flow pension money into start-ups

A group of top pensions and venture capital chiefs has committed to drawing up a plan to bring cash from the pensions industry into UK start-ups, as the City looks to implement a government-backed commitment signed last year.

A new ‘expert panel’ including executives from Legal & General and pensions firm NEST has been called together by the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA) to look at achieving retirement cash flow in the venture capital industry.

The launch of the new group, backed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, follows last year’s commitment by the 10 top pension money managers to invest at least five per cent of their managed assets in growth companies in the so-called Mansion House Compact.

After the agreement was signed last July, almost 100 venture capital firms made a similar commitment to welcome potentially billions of pounds of pension money into the market.

The new panel will now focus on “removing barriers to investment in private capital funds” and building “long-term and constructive working relationships” between venture capital firms with pension money managers.

“We will thoroughly explore how pension funds in other countries have been able to successfully invest in UK funds and get to the bottom of the technical and structural issues that arise when UK pension funds invest in venture capital and growth equity-backed firms. Let’s stop it.” said Kerry Baldwin, chair of the panel and chief executive of venture firm IQ Capital.

Other bosses on the panel include the chief executive of the Business Growth Fund; Director General of the Association of British Insurers, and executives of ICG, M&G and Chairman of the Unilever Pension Fund.

The group is expected to report in autumn 2024 before presenting a series of recommendations to government, pensions and the private capital industries next spring.

Pension cash has traditionally been excluded from start-ups because of the high fees charged by private equity and venture capital money managers. However, both the Conservative and Labor parties have over the past year planned to push pension companies to bring more cash into the market.

Pension savers could gain almost £1,000 a year by investing more in growth companies, ministers claim.

In a statement today Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the new panel appeared there ,“The real momentum behind our Mansion House improvements”.

He said: “It is good for savers and for business to see industry leaders from our pension funds and development investors coming together to tackle the barriers to more private investment, and I look forward to seeing the results of the panel’s work.” Am.”

