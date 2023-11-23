November 23, 2023
The city of Lugano adds Polygon to its crypto payment app


The city of Lugano, Switzerland has expanded its scope of cryptocurrencies by integrating Polygon into its municipal crypto payments app, MyLugano.

According to a Nov. 22 announcement from Polygon Labs, the updated MyLugano app now features a multichain digital wallet. While “several tokens” have already been added, plans exist to further expand integrated cryptocurrencies over time.

The city of Lugano was the first to use Ethereum

As one of Polygon’s municipal partners since at least 2022, Lugano previously used the Ethereum scaling platform as infrastructure for the city’s LVGA stablecoin. This latest integration underlines Lugano’s ambitious efforts to become a global blockchain hub.

In addition to the wallet upgrade, MyLugano is also launching a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The collection is based on artwork displayed prominently across the city. The NFT represents a massive 40-meter mural by local artist Yuri Catania and will be minted on Polygon’s network.

With approximately 30,000 regular users, MyLugano has gained substantial adoption since its launch in 2021 in collaboration with Tether’s stablecoin. The app enables residents of Switzerland’s third-largest city to make payments to businesses and conduct other transactions using cryptocurrencies.

With nearly 50% of residents already using MyLugano for crypto payments, Lugano has quickly transformed itself into a real-world test case for decentralized technology integration. By pursuing ambitious blockchain infrastructure projects, local leaders hope to cement Lugano’s position as an emerging European blockchain hub.

