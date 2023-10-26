The Chinese government has imposed a new lease on its financial sector

(Photo by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office under CC BY 2.0)

“It is glorious to be rich,” Deng Xiaoping declared when China embarked on the path to hypercapitalism a generation ago. Under President Xi Jinping, it is less glorious than dangerous.

Beijing plans to set up a Central Financial Commission, which will act as a watchdog, decision-maker and regulator for the country’s $61 trillion financial sector. financial Times informed of. Keep in mind: China already has a State Securities Regulatory Commission.

China did not experience a repeat of the pandemic as seen with other developed countries. Today, unemployment among young workers is rising, exports are declining, and investor confidence is declining. Also, the country’s tech sector is facing heavy sanctions from the US and the EU.

But China’s biggest financial crisis lies in the real estate industry, a former fast-growing sector and job creator, which has fallen into disarray over the past two years after Beijing set lending limits on real estate firms. New home prices are falling, vast numbers of apartments are sitting vacant, and major developers like Evergrande and Country Garden – previously the gold standard for asset managers – are facing hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

Now, Xi thinks it’s time for the Communist Party (CCP) to set things right:

The Central Financial Commission is intended to solve China’s economic problems by placing Xi and the CCP as the de facto leaders of the country’s financial sector, while weakening established government groups such as the People’s Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

With expanded control, the CCP could decriminalize the real estate sector, shore up the finances of indebted local governments, and rein in speculation and corruption. foot informed of. It will also position Xi and the party at the forefront of major trade deals such as mergers and joint ventures.

“The line between the party and the government has been decisively blurred, so there is no way that the new financial watchdog will contradict what the party wants,” Yan Wang of global investment firm Alpine Macro told Reuters in March. Was announced first.

Safe: In recent months, Xi and the CCP have become obsessed with national security and party control, while the economy has lagged behind. Authorities have raided the offices of foreign businesses, and state broadcasters have accused Western countries of trying to steal sensitive information from vital Chinese businesses. A new national watchdog is essentially the latest step in Westernizing China’s economy and increasing the CCP’s influence.

Source: www.thedailyupside.com