by Martin Quinn Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) – “The China Project,” one of the few independently funded English-language publications covering China in depth for a Western audience, is closing due to lack of funding, its editor-in-chief said. Jeremy Goldkorn, wrote in a post.

The China Project, which began as a newspaper in 2016 and was previously known as SupChina, has grown into a “news and business intelligence company focused on helping global audiences understand China”. , it says on its website.

Its products include the popular China news and society-themed Sinica Podcast, articles on a wide range of China-themed topics on its website, a business intelligence data product “ChinaDGE”, and organizing conferences.

The number of staff was also increased. But with many online-based media companies like BuzzFeed News in recent years, financing has become a problem.

“The media business is uncertain,” Goldkorn wrote in a statement on the website.

“This week, we learned that the funding source we were relying on is no longer going to be available and we have had to make the difficult decision to close.”

The company sought to produce “balanced” reporting on China and US-China-themed topics. But it was criticized as relations between the two powers reached new depths.

“We have been accused many times in both countries of working for nefarious purposes for each other’s government,” Goldcorn said.

“We have had to pay huge legal costs to defend ourselves, and worse, it has become harder for us to attract investors, advertisers and sponsors. While our membership offering is growing strongly and steadily, we are yet to be confident These revenues are to sustain our operations.”

Media companies globally have had mixed success with subscription models.

The China Project’s subscription package, offering “the best bird’s eye view of China on the Internet” for $120 a year, was still available to site visitors on Tuesday, according to a Reuters investigation.

“We don’t have any business model issues,” company CEO Bob Guterma told Reuters via email.

“We made big plans and pursued them boldly with the full support of our investors. But over the last six months, investor interest has declined sharply due to economic and geopolitical constraints. Became unable to keep it.”

(Reporting by Martin Quinn Pollard, additional reporting by Laurie Chen, Casey Hall, Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: www.bing.com