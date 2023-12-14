The CFTC has proposed “guidance” for derivatives markets on the listing of voluntary carbon credit derivatives. jones day

in short

background: As voluntary carbon credits (“VCCs”) have grown in popularity, questions have arisen about their integrity and quality among investors and regulators and lawmakers. For this reason, many have called for clarity regarding standards for financial markets wishing to list derivatives contracts on VCCs.

guidance: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) recently proposed VCC guidance identifies specific factors that designated contract markets (“DCMs”) and swap execution facilities (“SEFs”) should consider when dealing with VCCs. . The proposed guidance focuses on specific features of VCCs that the CFTC believes are important to ensure that contracts provide accurate pricing, reduce the susceptibility of contracts to manipulation, and promote trust. That the contracts will be liquid.

looking ahead: Although there has been notable industry demand for clarity regarding the listing of VCC derivatives, it is still highly unusual for the CFTC to issue guidance that focuses specifically on a certain type of commodity. CFTC leadership has devoted considerable resources to addressing the voluntary carbon market. Market participants should therefore not be surprised to learn that, once finalized, the “guidance” may be treated as if it has the force of law.

background

As mentioned earlier, voluntary carbon markets and the energy transition more broadly have been a priority under Chairman Rostin Behnam. Indeed, before her appointment, then-Commissioner Behnam had considered releasing a report in September 2020 on the management of climate risk in the financial system. In June 2022, the CFTC held its first voluntary carbon market conference and took formal public comments. This VCC may play a role in the derivatives markets. In October 2022, eight US senators sent a letter to the Chairman requesting that the CFTC establish “rules governing the carbon market.” In July 2023, the CFTC held a second meeting on VCCs to discuss the CFTC’s potential role in promoting standardization and integrity in VCC derivatives markets.

The CFTC’s proposed guidance is the culmination of these efforts, and is inherently based on existing “core principles” that are applied by statute to CFTC-regulated derivatives markets – i.e., DCMs and SEFs. The guidance also builds on the existing addendum to the CFTC’s rules for DCMs on listing derivative contracts that are not easily susceptible to manipulation. The Key Principles are central to how the CFTC regulates DCMs and SEFs, underscoring the importance of this guidance for those markets moving to list VCC derivatives.

guidance

On December 4, 2023, the CFTC issued proposed guidance that outlines the factors DCMs and SEFs should consider when listing VCCs. The proposed guidance explains generally relevant CFTC core principles and applies them to VCC contracts. The guidance focuses on four quality attributes that DCMs should consider as they relate to VCCs: (1) transparency; (2) Redundancy; (3) stability and risk of reversal; and (4) robust quantization.

transparency, The guidance emphasizes that further information about VCC products should be disclosed in the terms and conditions section of the contract. Among other things, the DCM and SEF should include information about the credit program and the specific types of projects or activities that are eligible for delivery under the contract.

excess, DCMs and SEFs should consider whether the underlying VCCs represent GHG emissions reductions that are “additional,” meaning that “VCCs are credited only to projects or activities that result in GHG emissions.” reductions or removals that would not have been developed and implemented in the absence of additional monetary incentives generated from revenues from the sale of carbon credits.” DCMs and SEFs should also consider whether the registry processes are sufficiently rigorous and reliable to provide reasonable assurance that GHG emissions reductions or removals are credited only when they are additional.

Durability and accounting for reversal risk, The DCM and SEF should verify that the VCC has measures in place to address and take into account the risk of reversal, which is defined as “the risk that a VCC issued for a project or activity will be diverted by the project or activity.” “May have to be withdrawn or canceled due to lost carbon.” Being released back into the atmosphere, or due to the recalculation of the amount of carbon reduced or removed from the atmosphere by the project or activity.”

strong quantization, The CFTC acknowledged in the proposed guidance that there is no standard industry methodology for calculating GHG reductions, and it is not attempting to impose any particular methodology. However, the CFTC expects the DCM and SEF to consider whether the registry can demonstrate that its emissions quantification methodology is “robust, conservative, and transparent.”

In addition to the four quality standards, the proposed guidance directs DCMs and SEFs to consider the VCC governance structure, tracking standards, double counting prevention processes, and third-party verification and validation. DCMs and SEFs are also expected to monitor VCCs as they relate to the underlying commodity to ensure that the underlying VCCs converge with spot prices at product contract expiration.

In many ways, the proposed guidance is borrowed from existing industry practice. Registries generally focus on the same things that are covered in the guidance. On the one hand, this may simplify what DCMs and SEFs must do to list VCC derivatives. But on the other hand, the guidance may raise a hope that these markets do not simply take what registries say about their processes at face value. Read in that light, under these circumstances, DCMs and SEFs may have to go “under the hood” to verify that registries do what they say, that the relevant standards for VCC quality are meaningful, and so on. The guidance also does not preclude the possibility that markets may need to assess individual carbon reduction projects included in registries. And it certainly makes it clear that DCMs and SEFs will need to monitor such matters on an ongoing basis after listing of VCC derivatives.

While the guidance may be welcomed by some in the industry, participants in registered markets and the registered markets themselves should anticipate that it will likely be treated as if it has the force of law. Climate change is a key issue for current CFTC leadership, the guidance is based on the core principles of the DCM (and SEF), and it differs from previous examples by focusing on a specific underlying object. It may well be that the guidance seeks to instill certainty in a market and asset class that is constantly evolving. And while clear standards are helpful, they often set regulatory expectations.

Where CFTC requirements are not met, enforcement actions are often taken. Similar patterns have emerged in recent cases where the CFTC took action against Asset Risk Management, LLC and Symphony Communication Services, LLC for failing to register as a SEF. Those cases were based on CFTC staff guidance, treated as the current statement of the law and applied as such. Although we are not predicting anything here, it is certainly appropriate for commentators to consider the potential impact of the proposed guidance with these points in mind. The comment period ends on February 16, 2024.

four main things

If the proposed guidance is finalized, DCMs and SEFs may functionally be required to apply the “Core Principles” to VCC contracts in a manner that the CFTC believes is consistent with the principles. Should be interpreted as described in the guidance. The CFTC has rarely issued guidance on listing DCMs or other specific items on SEFs, underscoring how important the agency views VCCs. Because VCC registries already review the four quality attributes described in the proposed guidance, it is unclear under what circumstances DCMs and SEFs should necessarily double-check the registry’s work when evaluating the rigor of their processes because It deals with special contracts. Interested parties have until February 16, 2024 to submit comments regarding the CFTC guidance. The CFTC will consider the comments before finalizing the guidance.

