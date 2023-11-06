The CEO says she can tell how successful someone is just by watching them place an order at a coffee shop

Can you tell just by looking at how quickly someone places an order? A CEO is confident she can do it.

In a recent podcast interview, Contrarian Thinking CEO Cody Sanchez shared some controversial thoughts on people who wait in line for a long time to order. “Show me how long it takes you to order at the counter, and I’ll show you your bank account,” she said.

Sanchez believes that the amount of time a person spends making a decision when ordering is an indicator of success.

Sanchez used the example of waiting behind someone in a coffee shop line as a metric for how successful a person is. He described waiting behind a woman who took “four centuries” to order her coffee, which Sanchez could not understand.

“If we know we are here for a limited time, why spend so much time on that instead of taking a walk, sunset, etc?” He asked.

Sanchez went a step further, suggesting that a person who takes a long time to decide about ordering is “really comfortable with causing discomfort to someone else around them,” saying this is a sign of ego or self-indulgence. May also indicate lack of awareness.

“They’re not very efficient at things that don’t really matter,” Sanchez said. “If you want something done, you delegate it to a busy person.”

According to Sanchez’s ideology, someone who takes a long time to order when others are waiting behind him is inconsiderate and possibly self-centered.

Additionally, Sanchez said that this behavior is indicative of someone who is professionally unsuccessful because it shows that they are slow to make decisions regarding small, unimportant things like coffee orders.

Sanchez is the CEO of Contrarian Thinking, a company that helps people invest smartly in businesses and increase their passive income. She began her professional career as a journalist covering human rights atrocities in Mexico.

During her time as a journalist, Sanchez realized how big a role economic equality plays in the lives of marginalized people and decided she wanted to focus on it. At that time, she made the jump from journalism to finance and has since become a millionaire herself, now teaching others to do the same.

Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Is fast decision making really a beneficial trait?

While decision making is certainly an important part of business, an article in Harvard Business Review suggests that it doesn’t work the way we generally believe – or, at least, shouldn’t.

Their research found that a leader who treats decision making as a one-time event is not as effective. This means that making quick decisions is not always better. Sometimes, it pays to take the time to really consider the issue and take into account multiple viewpoints.

When a video clip of Sanchez’s interview surfaced on TikTok, users had lots of thoughts on her coffee shop theory.

Most people seemed to agree with Harvard Business Review’s assessment, with one person writing, “Just say you’re [impatient], Another said that Sanchez himself “took a long time to get to this point.”

Whether or not you’re annoyed by someone taking longer to order, it’s important to remember that one conversation probably doesn’t represent their overall ability to make a decision. It seems extremely unfair to judge someone with such business savvy in such a short period of time.

