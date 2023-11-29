Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman sees “very good buying” in European real estate.

He told Bloomberg TV that the company has the largest stock of uninvested capital.

Rising interest rates are increasing deal volume in this sector.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman is eyeing investment opportunities as the asset management giant looks for fresh capital.

“We’ve gone through a big fundraising cycle. So we have over $200 billion. It’s one of the largest pools of uninvested capital in the world, and it’s the right time to get it,” he told Bloomberg TV on Monday. Will be deployed at.” On the sidelines of the UK Global Investment Summit.

These funds will target European real estate, Schwarzman said, as high rates have pressured some owners to sell their properties.

The change in rates reversed a long era of easy money. Schwarzman said rates were even negative in some countries, but have since increased to 6%.

This means that property owners will have to give up some properties to cover the costs of their other real estate.

“So we’re seeing some very, very good buying in that kind of environment,” he said. “Unlike most people, we have a lot of capital and we can buy the type of real estate that we like – whether they’re data centers, whether they’re warehouses, whether they’re student housing, because those areas have done very well. Have performed.”

Blackstone has already spent $1.03 billion this month for unbuilt housing units from UK homebuilder Vistry, according to Fortune. It also reached a $467 million deal on student housing in London and Edinburgh.

“The deal business is not completely uncertain and these things are starting to happen again,” Schwarzman told Bloomberg TV. “I think we’re on that side of the cycle, although it’s been somewhat mundane for the past year.”

