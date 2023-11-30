One of the most alarming technology stories of the year was OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman being fired by the company’s board, then reinstated after a few days, willy-nilly or not. At the time, Altman had considerable professional support from OpenAI investor Microsoft (which offered him a job directly) and OpenAI’s own employees, most of whom signed an open letter calling for his reinstatement. firing was announced on Friday afternoon 17th November :Altman was Will be back in action by next Wednesday ,

The big mystery is why Altman was removed in the first place. Speculation is rampant, and given that this is all about AI, it can be somewhat vague. Dark rumors swirled about an advanced piece of software codenamed Q* (pronounced “Q-star”, apparently). Able to solve simple math problems : a potential breakthrough in the pursuit of general artificial intelligence, and was reportedly made known to the board shortly before Altman was fired. More practically, some noted the potential conflict between OpenAI’s non-profit mission and Altman’s desire to pursue the business side of his software (OpenAI has a for-profit subsidiary). But no one knows what really happened, or at least no one is talking.

Judging by the first glimpse of Altman’s roof top since the whole saga began, no one will know for some time to come. Altman gave An interview with The Verge In which the first five questions are basically about why he was fired, and all he has to say for himself is that there is an independent review, these are questions for the board, I’m not prepared to talk, let’s All “go ahead-” looking” here.

Altman said on Happy to talk, but not right now.”

Further questions follow: Why can’t you talk about it? “I just want to let the process play out and not interfere with it.” OpenAI’s interim CEO Mira Muratti also sat in on the call and dodged another question about the firing decision. Altman is happy to talk about his reappointment and the sunlit highlands of the future, but he’ll get no closer to the question everyone wants answered.

Altman at least provides insight into what was going on behind the scenes. “On Saturday morning, some people from the board called me and asked if I would be willing to talk [returning],” Altman says. “And my immediate reaction was defiance. It was like, ‘Man, I’m hurt and angry, and I think this sucks.’ It took me a few minutes to snap out of it and get over my ego and emotions.”

He talks about OpenAI’s priority mission of “safe and beneficial AI”, making it clear that the board asked him to come back (“yes”), and says his “silver lining” is this. That’s how much it has focused OpenAI’s staff. Asked if he wants to come back on board, Altman says, “It’s not my area of ​​focus right now,” which could probably be interpreted as ‘Yeah, I’m wasting my time.’

If you’re wondering if the CEO of OpenAI sounds like a talking AI, you’re not alone. But things get a little spicy when, of all things, Altman is pressed a little about the company’s structure. The extremely simple version is that OpenAI was founded as a non-profit, but in 2019 it set up a commercial arm, and everything is overseen by an external board with responsibility for maintaining the company’s lofty principles. Is seen by.

Well: probably not for much longer. Asked if the structure of the nonprofit holding company was going to change, Altman initially deflected attention to the board before saying essentially: Yes, probably.

“The honest answer is [the board] The need of the hour is there, and we will support them to really move forward and think about it. Clearly, there was a problem with our governance structure. And the best way to fix that problem is going to take some time. And I completely understand why people want answers right now. But I also think it’s completely unreasonable to expect that.”

Is it completely unreasonable to want to know the answer to what is the world’s largest AI company doing? We silly little meatbags! “Designing a really good governance structure, especially for such an impactful technology, is not a question of a week,” says Altman. “It’s going to take real time for people to think about it, to debate it, to get outside perspectives, to pressure test it. It just takes some time.”

Altman specifically refers to Reuters’ Q* report as “that unfortunate leak”, which is not the same as calling it untrue. He generally states that “We expect that progress in this technology will continue to be rapid and we also expect that we will continue to work very hard to make it safe and beneficial… I think We’ve been exceptionally successful at that consistently.”

Altman ends with some nice thoughts about how this whole saga showed the company could manage without him (it didn’t), how happy he is to be back, and the standard line about how prepared everyone is. But as far as actual questions go, okay. It’s no wonder that ChatGPT can avoid the wrong type of question so efficiently. It has been made by masters.

