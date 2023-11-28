The CEO of a multinational recruitment agency has warned that the labor market will remain tight as changing demographics continue to deplete the talent pool.

Many countries around the world are facing rapidly aging populations. This, coupled with declining birth rates in these markets, will lead to long-term workforce concerns and, in turn, have serious consequences for developed economies.

According to the World Health Organization, from 2015 to 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 will almost double from 12% to 22%. In many countries with growing populations, reversing these demographics will not be possible even in the near or medium term because these trends have taken decades to form. The sobering reality is that the structural gap in talent will continue to widen in many developed countries for the foreseeable future.

Simply put, talent shortages will become endemic in the labor market in the coming years and decades. More work will be done by fewer people. And it’s not just the number of people: there will also be a mismatch in terms of the skills people have versus the skills companies need in the market. The need for expertise in the labor market is arguably greater than ever.

a demographic challenge

There is no silver bullet solution to this global problem – but multi-pronged strategies – which we have outlined in Randstad’s new ‘Understanding Talent Scarcity’ report – can help businesses and policymakers future-proof the workforce and bring more immediate relief. Can help. Tight labor market.

One of the issues that governments should consider is how immigration policies may affect their country’s ability to attract highly skilled talent. Policies that severely limit access to the talent pool across borders must be understood in light of potential negative consequences.

In this context, encouraging older workers to successfully retain and remain active will help sustain economic activity. Research from Randstad shows that two in five workers between the ages of 55-67 would leave a job if it stopped them enjoying their lives – and younger generations are even more likely to do so . It is important for leaders to create a working environment where older people can benefit from increased satisfaction at work, while continuing to progress outside of it.

Initiatives are needed from both the private and public sectors to encourage people to postpone retirement or work part-time, accommodating flexible schedules that complement their lifestyles. Having the option to work around other responsibilities, such as caring for a loved one or treating a health problem, will benefit older workers and may help retain those closer to retirement. Providing flexibility in terms of work location will also be important. Businesses should build each of these factors into a transition plan for the eventual retirement of older workers.

All roads lead to AI

Elsewhere, technology, primarily AI, can play a fundamental role in reducing the talent shortage caused by an aging workforce. While AI is often portrayed as a threat to workers’ livelihoods, this technology will be vital to businesses and industries suffering structural shortages due to the long-term impact of an aging society.

Each technological revolution has brought not only waves of disruption to the labor market, but also opportunities for growth. Recent studies show that where technology use is intensive, there is a positive relationship between businesses’ exposure to AI and employment growth.

Increasing the use of AI to empower workers can help increase productivity and efficiency – and help fill hard-to-hire roles. People will be able to tackle repetitive, time-consuming tasks so they can focus on high-value, creative tasks that add more value to their organizations. Through such efforts, companies are poised to become more efficient, innovative and flexible amid the talent shortage caused by an aging workforce.

There will undoubtedly be a transitional period during which some workers will face displacement. Some industries will be disproportionately affected by AI automation, including industries that are not scientific and technical in nature, such as managerial, economic, and legal professions.

This does not mean that professions in these industries will disappear – but it does make it necessary that technology be introduced fairly and in a way that creates opportunities for all workers.

Companies need to be thoughtful in their approach, offering well-designed and impactful skills programs to ensure effective adoption. Our recent WorkMonitor Pulse survey found that almost half (46%) of workers aged 55-67 believe AI skills will be essential to their role, but only 8% have received any AI training in the past year Has been offered. Businesses clearly need to do a lot more in this area.

The severity of these trends and their impact on the global workforce should not be underestimated. Structural deficiencies in the labor market will continue to grow as the world’s mature economies age.

As more people reach retirement age and workforce activity rates decline among older workers, businesses and governments will have no choice but to adopt technologies like AI, ensuring that they become increasingly scarce. Addressing the diverse needs of talent.

Sander Vant Nordende is the CEO of Randstad.

