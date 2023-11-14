The CDC says at least 22 children sickened by lead in 14 states are linked to contaminated applesauce pouches.

news

Published on November 13, 2023, 10:19 pm ET

U.S. health officials are warning doctors to be on the lookout for possible cases of lead poisoning in children after at least 22 children in 14 states became ill from lead linked to contaminated sachets of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said children ages 1 to 3 were affected and at least one child was found to have blood lead levels eight times higher than the level that causes concern.

There is no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most children.

Lead levels in the blood of the affected children ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

Symptoms reported include headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, changes in activity level, and anemia.

These illnesses are part of an outbreak linked to recalled pouches of Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree and fruit purees sold to children from the Schnucks and Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce pouch brands.

Products were sold in stores and online.

Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve the products, and children who may have eaten them should be tested for lead levels.

Experts say that affected children may not show any symptoms.

Lead exposure can cause serious learning and behavioral problems.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes.

The CDC said there were cases in the following states as of November 7: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

