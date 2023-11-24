The CBD market is in limbo

CHICAGO — Many food manufacturers want this. Retailers want it, and many farmers want it, too. “It” is the federal regulation of cannabidiol (CBD), which can be derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa), a growing business for American farmers who previously cultivated one of the United States’ native cash crops: Tobacco was grown.

Still, tobacco use is decreasing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, reported that about 21% of American adults used tobacco in 2005. In 2021, this figure dropped to 11.5%. Since 2000, tobacco harvested by acres has declined and tobacco farmers have had to turn their tables.

For many people the pivot has been cannabis. This is a relatively easy transition because the infrastructure is in place. Tobacco and hemp plants prefer similar climates and are processed in similar ways.

The current challenge is that there is a home for select hemp plant components as food ingredients, but it has been slow to catch on among food formulations. There is huge opportunity in the CBD market, but without federal regulations, innovation and growth has been slow.

The Controlled Substances Act prevented anyone from producing hemp in the United States since 1970, as it was considered a Schedule I substance. It was illegal to grow the crop without a permit until the 2014 Farm Bill, which allowed the cultivation of industrial hemp in state-controlled pilot programs. The 2018 Farm Bill took hemp to the next level and gave many former or soon-to-be former tobacco farmers a reason to feel positive. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp by removing it from the controlled substances list, but that’s not enough to grow the crop.

This is because the cannabis plant is complex. The seeds are the edible parts, and they have a hard, nut-like exterior and a soft interior called the heart. Hemp seeds contain about one-third protein, providing all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein like soy and animal. They’re also a source of fiber and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

The seeds and hearts can be processed into ingredients that are used in everything from cooked foods to snacks. They may also be given “milk” in beverages. Such hemp ingredients are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) and exempt from food additive tolerance requirements. While the nutrient profile is attractive for food and beverage formulations, it is the CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) components of the hemp plant that farmers are relying on.

Consuming CBD is associated with relaxation, pain relief, better sleep, positive mood, improved memory, and stress response. Some states have taken it upon themselves to legalize CBD, as well as THC, in foods and beverages. This is something that the 2018 farm bill did not do.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recognizes hemp-derived cannabis ingredients less than 0.3% on a dry weight basis of THC and CBD as GRAS for human products such as tinctures and extracts. To date, the agency has not approved hemp-derived CBD for use in foods and beverages. It doesn’t even come close to being a solution to including THC in foods and beverages.

THC is a psychoactive compound from the cannabis plant, of which there are many species. The hemp plant is one of them. In general, hemp plants contain more CBD, while other flowering plants in the Cannabaceae family contain more THC. In other words, CBD and THC can be obtained from any hemp plant. If the promised legislation on CBD happens in 2024, there should be plenty of CBD innovations on the market.

Market researcher Brightfield Group, Chicago, estimates the U.S. CBD market will be worth about $4.5 billion by the end of 2023. The research firm has two forecasts, one assuming implementation of federal regulation by 2024 and the other assuming the status quo. Without guidance, the CBD market is expected to remain even more niche. If the federal government issues a regulation, Brightfield Group estimates the market will more than double by 2027.

“Federal regulation will allow CBD products to be sold as dietary supplements and food additives, which will accelerate the growth of ingestible products such as drinks and gummies,” said analysts at Brightfield Group. “This will also increase acceptance and distribution in mainstream retailers. With federal regulation, the product categories poised to see the greatest success in emerging mainstream distribution channels are highly ingestible products. The beverages are expected to hit shelves in both grocery stores and mass merchandisers, which fits well with the range of functional beverage products currently available in these channels.

Innovation Opportunities

Hemp-derived CBD ingredients can be formulated into a range of products. Cooked foods of all types are popular delivery mediums, such as gummies and beverages.

Not all CBD is created equal, and not all hemp ingredients contain CBD. They vary in protein, fat, fiber and other nutrients.

For example, Kemin, Des Moines, Iowa, offers two hemp CBD distillates. Full-spectrum extracts contain a minimum of 60% CBD content and have a total THC content of less than 0.1% or 0.3%.

“They are USDA-certified organic and can be found solely on hemp farms in the Midwest United States,” said Tyler Holstein, global product manager. “Kemin Ingredients is compliant with the laws and requirements governing cannabis to help customers bring new products to market quickly. They offer the added benefit of certification by a trusted source, something that CBD consumers look for when making their purchasing decisions.

“When creating CBD-infused baked goods and snacks, temperature is one of the biggest challenges,” said Hillary Brown, director of technical and analytical services at SōRSE Technology, Seattle. Knowing the internal temperature of baked goods is important to know if you can maintain the CBD content in your final product.

“The second concern is the format of the CBD (oil versus water soluble). For example, if you’re making cookies and using butter, you can use CBD oil. If you have to use a water-soluble emulsion, you need to be careful about the amount of water in the final product.

One of the most significant opportunities is in the beverages sector, which is being fueled by increased moderation. Many CBD-infused beverages promise to reduce stress and calm the mind and body. These are often prepared as mocktails, but are also expanding into ready-to-drink coffee and tea. Flavored sparkling water may also contain CBD.

The beverage format is desirable because it is convenient; CBD delivery via liquid format is rapidly and easily absorbed by the body. The water-soluble CBD helps increase absorption, while the flavor of the drink masks the bitterness of the ingredient.

Source: www.foodbusinessnews.net