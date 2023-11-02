Careers that will survive the AI ​​revolution

AI-proof jobs

Fears are growing that AI could destroy the livelihoods of millions of Britons, as the government’s AI safety summit enters its second day. Arriving at the summit, Rishi Sunak urged industry leaders and politicians “not to be worried” about the rapid rise of AI, but acknowledged that governments “must act now” to guide its development. It is the responsibility of”.

One of the most immediate concerns shared by the British public is that artificial intelligence will begin to replace humans in the workplace, causing thousands of people to lose their jobs.

According to a study by PwC, almost half of British workers believe AI will impact their jobs in some way over the next five years. Just last month, BT announced it would be cutting 55,000 jobs, and replacing a fifth of its employees with AI.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs estimates that AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs globally in the coming years.

In the near future, customer service phone lines may be answered by a robot, while graphic designers, computer programmers, writers, and teachers may have their roles assumed, at least partially, by software. Some companies have married AI with hologram technology, replacing in-person customer service with digital avatars.

According to the salaries advertised on Adzuna, specialist medical professionals have been ranked among the highest paid roles by the advancement of technology.

The average oncologist salary was £208,942 a year in June, compared to £194,510 last year – an increase of 7.4 per cent.

Orthodontists, pediatricians, surgeons and midwives also scored high, with advertised salaries ranging from £55,000 to £100,000.

However, average salaries for some roles have declined year-on-year.

Adzuna said salaries in vacancies listed for orthodontists had fallen by 11.5 per cent, from £120,337 to £106,485. Meanwhile, midwives pay rose by 20.5 per cent in response to the exodus of midwives during the pandemic – from £46,213 to £55,696.

Jobs requiring subjective reasoning, including judges and politicians, were also considered safe from the AI ​​revolution.

MPs are paid £86,584 a year, and while judge vacancies are not advertised on workplaces, they can expect to earn salaries in excess of £100,000. Adzuna listed 731 vacancies for chief executive positions in June, however, the average salary was down 4.6 per cent year-on-year – from £85,143 to £81,205.

AI secured jobs that pay the highest

Elsewhere, the jobsite said society would be reluctant to accept jobs involving “human stories or inspiration”, such as those of influencers, life coaches, or personal trainers, being taken over by AI. However, pay for the latter fell from £48,575 to £40,560 across more than 11,000 listed vacancies – a drop of 16.5 per cent.

Perhaps it is not surprising that manual labor was also considered safe from automation. Blue-collar jobs dominated the list, including surfacing and tamping equipment operators (average salary £85,800), overhead line workers (£51,886) and brick masons (£50,345). Oil rig workers, crane drivers and carpenters also ranked highly.

Even as companies adopting AI futures are making large-scale changes to their workforce, the presence of software specifically designed to monitor its use is expected to generate jobs.

Adzuna said prompt engineers, AI ethics officers, and AI auditors are expected to be common job roles in the near future.

But the impact of AI has had a devastating impact on some workers in the tech industry.

For example, listed salaries for ethical hackers (those who test companies’ online security) are half what they were last year. Salaries fell from £89,888 to £41,417 in the same number of advertised vacancies.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com