‘The capital markets are broken for juniors’ – Michael Gray of Agentis Capital

Michael Gray, partner at Agentis Capital, said Canada’s stature as the world’s resource capital is declining.

In mid-November, Gray spoke to Kitco at the Resourcing Tomorrow event in London, UK

Agentis is a financial advisory services firm that serves infrastructure and mining companies.

Junior early stage companies are struggling. Gray said funding is a problem.

“The capital markets are broken for juniors,” Gray said, adding that resource funds are small and most of the holdings are productive. Gray also said enthusiasm for resource investment in Canada is waning. The country is no longer the world leader it used to be.

“Australians have actually met and surpassed Canada in the amount of capital being raised in their markets since 2020,” Gray said. “It’s a little troubling for the Canadian financial system to be the world leader in exploration capital.”

With inflation low and the Federal Reserve likely to hold off on raising interest rates, many commodities are rising, notably gold which hit an all-time high on December 4. Gray said commodity prices should continue to rise this time.

“Any reduction in interest rates would be very [good] To sleep,” Gray said.

He said copper will rise due to supply shortage, but it will take a few years. He said that copper is being affected due to China’s weak economy. Some major sources of supply have also come online.

Exclusive coverage of the 2023 Resourcing Tomorrow event in London, UK is brought to you by Eris Mining.

