A protester waves a Panamanian flag during a demonstration to celebrate a moratorium on new mining exploration on 3 November. While the protests in Panama began with the awarding of a mining contract to First Quantum, they have since expanded their scope. (Walter Hurtado/Bloomberg – Image Credit)

The Canadian mining company that controls a giant copper mine in Panama says it has no plans to change its operations despite widespread local protests against the company’s mining contract, which have escalated and turned deadly.

Last month, Vancouver-based First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was awarded a contract to continue operations at a giant open-pit copper mine in Panama. The terms of that deal, which gives the company the right to mine at the site for at least the next two decades in exchange for the government paying US$375 million a year, have become a point of attraction for local groups, some of whom Oppose the mine plan. For financial and environmental reasons.

The protests have escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations, which officials say are costing Panama US$80 million a day.

The mine faces legal and constitutional challenges from the country’s top court, and citizens may get a chance to vote on a contract extension in a referendum next month. But last week, First Quantum said it was “confident in respect of its legal position” and reiterated the economic benefits of the mine.

Apart from the Panama Canal, the giant Cobre Panama copper mine is the second largest contributor to the country’s economy, accounting for about five percent of GDP. First Quantum says one in every 50 people in Panama is directly or indirectly employed in a mine.

‘No Mining’ graffiti is shown on a billboard that was vandalized during a protest over the awarding of a lucrative mining contract to Vancouver-based First Quantum Minerals. (Walter Hurtado/Bloomberg)

Despite this, opposition to the mining contract led to widespread protests across the country, which is struggling with high inflation and unemployment. “The protests were originally organized by environmental groups opposing mining activity,” said Nestor Rodriguez, a mining analyst at Barclays investment bank. “But as days passed other groups like labor unions… teachers, indigenous groups, students and the civil sector joined them.”

Schools across the country have been closed for more than a week and protesters have taken to the streets, disrupting roads, ports and other key infrastructure.

The company said last week, “Production at the Cobre Panama mine remains uninterrupted at this time, however, like many businesses in Panama, protests including blockades of major roads have caused disruptions at the site as well as some supplies. There has also been a decrease.”

Those protests took a deadly turn this week when two protesters taking part in a blockade of a major highway were shot and killed.

Pictures and videos of the shocking incident are being circulated online and among the country’s law enforcement agencies Said at X that a man has been arrested and charged Regarding crimes.

That lethal increase has so far caused no change in the condition of the mine.

The giant copper mine accounts for about five percent of Panama’s entire GDP. (Aris Martínez/Reuters)

A spokesperson for First Quantum told CBC News in a statement, “There is nothing additional to add at this time”, when asked if it was reconsidering its plans following the firing. “The violence you refer to… was neither near nor connected to the Cobre Panama mine,” the company said. The violence took place on a highway in a completely different part of the country, the company said.

The company may be carrying on with business as usual, assuming the mining contract at the site will remain in place, but investors are not convinced that things are going to go according to plan.

First Quantum shares have lost more than 40 percent of their value on the TSX since the saga began.

Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, 15 have a “Hold” rating on the shares, which is neither a buy nor a sell recommendation. And the main reason for this is uncertainty.

“There still remains a high degree of uncertainty about the future … and whether the terms of the contract will be renegotiated,” TD Bank analyst Greg Barnes said in a note to clients.

“The situation remains very volatile and unpredictable,” said CIBC analyst Bryce Adams. He expects shares to remain under pressure for some time as the dispute “could spill over into the national elections in May 2024.”

