What happened last week?

We

Inflation in October was lower than economists expected, prompting investors to step in.

Quarterly updates from Home Depot, Target and Walmart were mixed, but not Bad,

US retail sales were stronger than expected in October.

Europe

Latest UK data showed employment remained stable in the third quarter, while workers’ wages rose.

Meanwhile, Britain’s inflation rate fell more than expected in October.

British retail sales data fell surprisingly last month.

Asia

Japan’s economy shrank more than expected in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Chinese retail sales grew faster than expected in October.

Ecommerce and cloud computing giant Alibaba’s earnings are nothing to be happy about.

What does all this mean?

US inflation came in lower than economists expected in October, and given that the economy is doing quite well, that has given investors confidence that the country can survive a seemingly impossible “soft landing” – with higher interest rates. cooling super-hot inflation Without Is causing recession. And that new optimism helped boost stocks.

Home Depot’s third-quarter earnings were lower than the same period last year, but they weren’t as disastrous as investors had feared, which helped the stock rise initially. Target and Walmart beat even investors’ modest expectations. But all three big box giants offered a cautious outlook and despite US retail sales data for October being better than expected, it could lead to disappointment across the sector.

In the UK, data showed that workers’ wages rose “in real terms” in the last quarter. In other words, even after taking the inflation rate into account, workers got paid slightly more than at the same time last year. Inflation data for October showed price rises had slowed more than expected and it was a surprise to investors and economists that buyers did not take advantage. Instead, retail sales data showed that the amount of products purchased in October declined compared with the previous month, confounding growth forecasts.

Japan’s third-quarter economic growth fell short of expectations and was certainly a disappointment for investors. But that didn’t seem to discourage Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. The global investment group sold yen-denominated bonds in the country for the second time this year. The move will give the company more money to invest in its recent Japanese stock bets and will also eliminate the currency risk involved.

Retail sales in China grew faster than expected in October and industrial production also rose, helping to partially offset weakness in the country’s real estate sector. But Alibaba’s quarterly results were a wet blanket. The company not only missed its target: It also announced it would cancel plans to spin off its cloud business, blaming the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

This week’s focus: What goes up doesn’t always come down.

The “cooling down” of inflation is certainly good news, but day-to-day, its benefits can be quite difficult to see. After all, inflation measures the rate at which prices are rising. So, yes, it is ideal that they are not growing at the rate of knots, but until they do it’s fallingConsumers still have to contend with increased prices, leaving them on tight budgets.

Earlier this year, this might not have seemed like such a serious issue: for example, US consumers still had substantial savings left over from the pandemic period. But as the year has gone on, most people have depleted those reserves and their ability to continue spending now looks less certain.

And this may be a matter of greater concern than people think. The latest inflation data suggests the US may be in a soft spot, but a major shock down the road could weigh on the financial health of the country’s consumers. Private consumption represents about 70% of the US economy, how Main Street’s Mike and Mae manage their pocketbooks could be the difference between rushing into a recession and avoiding one.

And there will be economic turmoil around the world: When America sneezes, the world catches a cold. So even though investment bank Goldman Sachs sees only a 15% chance of a US recession next year, and expects the major US stock markets to end 2024 with about 5% more growth, as we move forward, consumers It is advisable to keep a close eye on expenses. Holiday season.

coming week

monday: Earning: Zoom.

Earning: Zoom. Tuesday: Minutes of the latest Fed meeting, US current home sales (October). Earnings: Nvidia, Baidu.

Minutes of the latest Fed meeting, US current home sales (October). Earnings: Nvidia, Baidu. Wednesday: US durable goods orders (October), Eurozone consumer confidence (November). Earnings: Deere.

US durable goods orders (October), Eurozone consumer confidence (November). Earnings: Deere. Thursday: Japan inflation (October), Eurozone and UK PMIs (November), minutes of the latest ECB meeting.

Japan inflation (October), Eurozone and UK PMIs (November), minutes of the latest ECB meeting. Friday: US PMI (November).

Source: finimize.com