The business world is shaken by the death of ‘financial genius’ Charlie Munger.

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, died on Tuesday at the age of 99.

Business and finance industry figures were quick to share their condolences.

Following Mungar’s death, social media posts highlighted his advice and investment tips.

Following the death of finance giant Charlie Munger on Tuesday at the age of 99, friends and followers of the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman quickly shared their condolences and warm memories of him in online memorial posts.

Mohammad A. El-Erian, former CEO of investment management company PIMCO, wrote in a post on x,

El-Erian said: “For so many decades, the two of them led an investment powerhouse that significantly improved the lives of many people… and, in the process, they demonstrated again and again the power of collaboration, synergy and common sense. Performed. May you RIP, Charlie.”

Very sad to hear the news of his demise #charliemunger,

My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and colleagues #Berkshire Hathaway And, of course, his longtime business partner and friend @WarrenBuffett,

For so many decades, both of them led the investment… – Mohammad A. el-erian (@elerianm) 28 November 2023

Users shared their highlights from Munger’s career in finance, praise of The practical life advice he gave. A widely circulated video clip shows Munger advising aspiring investors to “spend less than you earn, and invest smartly, and avoid toxic people and toxic activities.”

Munger’s relationship tips also circulated after his death, highlighting his 54-year marriage to Nancy Barry, which lasted until her death in 2010.

“Charlie Munger once offered what I consider the best life advice anyone can get: ‘How to find a good spouse? The best way is to to be eligible A good partner… To get what you want, you have to deserve what you want,” investor Sahil Bloom wrote, “Homage to a legend whose wisdom will echo through eternity.”

Still, others praised the former vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway for his lifelong advocacy of education and philanthropy, with many users calling Munger a legend and “financial genius,

Author William Green said, “I am so grateful to #CharlieMunger that he so generously shared valuable wisdom with us throughout his remarkable life.” wrote The tribute also includes a photograph of Munger speaking to an enthralled audience. “Traveling to LA to interview him for my book was an experience I will truly never forget. Here’s a photo I took of him that day. May his memories be a blessing.”

