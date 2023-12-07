The bundle is back: Why Netflix, Max, Disney and others are teaming up

The bundle is back.

The streaming wars have reached a fever pitch with more ads, higher prices, and more competition as platforms struggle to reach profitability and capture paying users.

With so many options now available to consumers, the media landscape is reverting to the cable TV bundles of years past – the very thing streaming set out to undo.

On Monday, telecom giant Verizon (VZ) announced it will offer a $10 bundle for ad-supported plans of Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max (WBD) streaming services, providing savings of more than 40%. Will happen.

The offer, available to Verizon MyPlan customers, starts Thursday. The company will also offer an additional bundle that includes an ad-free Disney+ plan as well as ad-supported tiers of Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix, and Max for $20 per month.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said at a UBS media conference Monday that bundling is driving greater customer retention, crediting the trend’s “optionality and flexibility” along with its savings for consumers.

“Netflix and Max [is] We’re building on our momentum in the quarter – we feel good,” he said, adding that the company will work to create new bundles in the future.

The news follows the Wall Street Journal’s Friday report that Paramount Global (PARA) and Apple (AAPL) are in early-stage talks to bundle their streaming services at a discount. Paramount declined to comment while Apple did not respond to Yahoo Finance’s request.

‘Consumers are looking for these types of bundles’

The concept of bundling is not new. Companies in the sector have been doing this with their services recently. For example, Apple offers Apple One, which combines Apple TV+ with other services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade. The bundle launched globally in late 2020.

On Wednesday, Disney, which is also offering a bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, officially began its domestic rollout of a one-app experience that includes Hulu content through Disney+ – Paramount The game is similar to the Showtime combination, as well as the integration of HBO Max and Discovery+, both of which merged their respective services earlier this year.

Third-party bundles also exist that are automatically offered to Walmart+ members with the ad-supported Paramount+ plan. Instacart+ customers, meanwhile, get Peacock’s ad-supported plan at no extra cost. Paramount also partnered with Delta earlier this year.

“Everyone is trying to come up with a proprietary thing,” Mark Boidman, partner and global head of media at Solomon Partners, told Yahoo Finance about the bundle. “When you can bundle something together at a price that is attractive in the minds of consumers it makes sense.”

Yet the trend of distribution players partnering with content operators on bundles “is definitely a difference compared to what we’ve seen,” Boidman said, predicting that consumers will look to more telcos like Verizon and cable companies in the future. Will see the giants partnering with content services.

“All these companies need to work together to create awareness among their consumers,” he said. “When cable companies lose customers, a lot of money is lost from their market cap.”

Bundles can be one way to avoid this by boosting customer growth – especially when users search for an attractive and flexible deal.

“Consumers are looking for these types of bundles,” he said. “The fact that Netflix is ​​not a company like Warner Bros. is interesting, but it doesn’t surprise us because people want to watch things packaged together.”

Even traditional linear bundles have begun to include streaming services, with Charter’s landmark agreement with Disney serving as a “first mover” for similar deals to come.

Charter will offer certain Disney streaming services — Disney+, ESPN+ and an ad-supported version of ESPN’s yet-to-be-launched direct-to-consumer offering — as part of select cable packages at no additional cost to the consumer.

Mark Debevoise, who helped launch CBS All Access and now serves as CEO of streaming tech company Brightcove, emphasized the benefits of optionality within the bundle.

,[Streamers] “There’s going to be a lot of different options for consumers over the next few years,” he told Yahoo Finance Live. Duration.”

He predicted that consumers would eventually be able to create their own bundles; However, he also warned that this is a double-edged sword for media companies that are still looking for streaming profitability.

“At the end of the day, services will need to find a way to be more efficient with the spending they’re doing,” warned DeBevoise, explaining average revenue per user, or ARPU, will likely be reduced. Cheap, promotion-driven pricing of bundles.

As streamers attempt to grapple with profitability, experts say bundling could be the first step to eventual M&A in the sector.

“It’s certainly an indication of what we would expect to see M&A in the future,” Boidman said. “Except for Netflix, the model isn’t proven yet, so until all these streaming networks prove the value they can create, we’ll see a lot of companies coming together.”

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected].

