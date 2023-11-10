November 10, 2023
The bullish trend in the price of Bitcoin has been broken but the bullishness is not over yet


Bitcoin price climbed further above the $37,200 resistance zone. BTC is now consolidating and could aim for further gains above the $37,600 resistance zone.

  • Bitcoin started a strong rise above the $37,200 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading above $36,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $36,200 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is consolidating gains and may continue to rise to $38,000.

Bitcoin price remains strong

Bitcoin price started a new rise above the $36,500 resistance zone. BTC clearly gained further momentum above the $37,200 resistance zone and surged by more than 5%.

A new multi-week high was made near $37,971 before a downside correction. There was a move below the $37,000 level. The price surged below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from low at $35,100 to high at $37,971.

Bitcoin is now trading above $36,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $36,200 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

The pair is also holding the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from $35,100 low to $37,971 high. It is now consolidating near the $36,750 level and is now attempting fresh gains. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $37,000 level.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance could be near $37,300, above which the price may see further gains. In the mentioned case, it may test the $37,800 level. Any further gains could take BTC to the $38,000 level.

Buy the dip in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $37,000 resistance zone, it could start a downward correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $36,500 level.

The next major support is near the $36,200 area or the trend line. If there is any movement below $36,200, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the key support of $35,500 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $36,500, followed by $36,200.

Key resistance levels – $37,000, $37,300, and $38,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com

