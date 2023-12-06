The bull market is coming: 2 top stocks to buy immediately

Are we in a bull market right now? Some argue that we are. In early June, S&P 500 Closed 20% above its most recent low, which is the technical definition of a bull market. However, equities haven’t really felt “bullish” this year, and some analysts would argue that an index needs to reach a new high before officially calling it a bull market.

Whatever the answer, one thing is certain: the market will eventually enter a bull market. And once that happens, both of these stocks could help investors earn solid returns during and after: Medtronic (MDT -1.18%) and Alphabet (GOOG 1.35%) (GOOGL 1.33%). Let me explain.

1. Medtronic

Medtronic’s core business isn’t particularly exciting. The company manufactures and sells various medical instruments and equipment. However, because physicians and surgeons rely on many of its gadgets to perform essential services on which their patients’ health depends, Medtronic’s business is solid and reliable. The health care giant consistently records revenues and profits, regularly earns approval for new devices, and expands into new growth areas.

In its fiscal second quarter 2024 (ending October 27, 2023), Medtronic’s revenue of $8 billion increased 5.3% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 declined 4% from the year-ago period, but that was entirely due to unfavorable currency exchange fluctuations. Medtronic’s revenues are well diversified across many therapeutic areas and regions around the world.

Just one global issue – such as a pandemic – could seriously disrupt this level of diversity. And yes, Medtronic’s business struggled in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is recovering nicely. Although it has lagged the market this year, Medtronic plans to boost its revenue growth, which should help it outperform. The company is in the process of separating its patient monitoring and respiratory care businesses, which often grow slower than other units.

Medtronic will double down on high-growth opportunities, including diabetes care and robot-assisted surgery, among others. Medtronic’s dividend is one of the best reasons to buy the stock. The company has now increased its payout for 46 consecutive years and is racing toward Dividend King status. At the time of this writing its yield is a competitive 3.48%.

Investors may be concerned about its cash payout ratio of 90%, which is indeed a high number. However, given Medtronic’s track record, there is no cause for concern. Some companies can sometimes raise their dividends annually for more than four decades without suffering a high payout ratio. Medtronic is unlikely to suspend this order, especially given the strength of its underlying business.

The medical-device specialist should be able to provide solid returns, especially for those that opt ​​to reinvest dividends beyond the next bull market.

2. Alphabet

Alphabet has been a bit bullish this year, with its shares up 49% at the time of this writing. The company is benefiting from a surge in the advertising market, its largest source of revenue, which was incredibly weak last year. Alphabet’s financial results have recovered accordingly. Third-quarter revenue of $76.7 billion increased 11% year over year. The company’s EPS of $1.55 was up nearly 46% from the year-ago period.

There was never any doubt that the tech giant would bounce back, and the good news is that there’s plenty of growth left for the company. One of the strengths of Alphabet’s business is its leadership in several high-growth industries, from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI) to streaming. Take AI, which was long a key component of some of Alphabet’s Google updates, long before the ChatGPIT craze hit Wall Street this year.

The company is also a leader in generative AI, which it demonstrated by launching its ChatGPT competitor, Bard. The unveiling of Bard was a bit disappointing, but it’s still impressive that Alphabet was able to release it so quickly after ChatGPT made a splash. There’s always the possibility that another company will knock Alphabet out of the race in its key markets, but that seems unlikely.

The word “Google” has become a verb used in everyday language, and even Microsoft’s AI-inspired Bing competitor couldn’t make much of a dent in that empire. Alphabet’s Google also benefits from network effects, as does YouTube. Finally, its cloud computing services generally carry high switching costs. In other words, Alphabet gets economic benefits from multiple sources, not to mention the company’s ability to generate cash to invest in research and development.

The tech giant has long been an innovator. Alphabet’s business is so solid that it could collapse at any time, unless something catastrophic happens. Can this year’s momentum be maintained? maybe maybe not. But in the long run, and through several bullish markets, Alphabet can continue to deliver above-average returns to its shareholders.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Prosper Jr Bakini has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has posts on Alphabet and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com