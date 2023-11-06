The Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock That Can Be Bought Handful and Hold Forever

The debate is hot on Wall Street right now. One camp insists that S&P 500 is already poised for the next bull run, sitting just 5% from all-time highs, while others insist the recovery will be too slow and could derail. Possibility Recession.

Whatever the case, it’s clear that the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) this year has been nothing short of a surprise. Business leaders and consumers alike have become enthralled with these next-generation algorithms and the promise of substantial productivity gains. As a result, companies are looking for ways to automate ongoing processes with generative AI on their systems.

Wall Street, which rarely agrees on anything, has reached a clear consensus about which companies are best positioned to benefit from the rapid adoption of AI: NVIDIA (NVDA 1.34%). And despite the stock’s 200% gain so far this year, evidence suggests the company’s best days are still ahead.

Nvidia is expected to continue its track record of strong performance

Although most of the focus is currently on AI, looking back shows that this is not Nvidia’s only opportunity. Over the past 10 years, the company has grown its revenue by over 1,000% at the time of this writing, while its earnings per share have increased by 3,870%. Although there have been inevitable peaks and valleys, the company has proven remarkably reliable over time, which has led to a meteoric rise in its stock price, which has increased by 11,370%.

During Nvidia’s fiscal second quarter 2024, ending July 30, the company continued this long track record and signaled its leadership in the AI ​​race. company delivered record Revenue jumped 101% to $13.5 billion, while its earnings per share (EPS) jumped 854% to $2.48. It’s worth noting that last year’s recession provided easy comps, but its performance was still surprising.

Leading the way was Nvidia’s data center segment – ​​which includes chips for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the data center – which generated record revenue of $10.3 billion. This resulted in an increase of 171% year-on-year and 141% sequentially.

As impressive as this was, Nvidia’s forecast was equally spectacular. Guidance sought from management for the upcoming third quarter record Revenue of $16 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, an increase of 317% year over year and 19% quarter over quarter. There’s no doubt that driving the surge in growth was strong and growing demand for processors running AI systems.

Given the growing number of applications for generic AI, it’s possible that Nvidia will build on its current success. Additionally, the boom in the gaming market, which has impacted the company’s performance, could further boost Nvidia’s results.

The excitement around AI this year is palpable, but the truth is that we don’t really know the size of the opportunity. on analysts Goldman Sachs Estimated to have an economic impact of $7 trillion by the end of the decade Morgan Stanley Comes in at less than $6 trillion. On the other hand, one of the most optimistic forecasts comes courtesy of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which puts the AI ​​opportunity at $14 trillion by 2030. So while estimates about the size of the market are still evolving, the implications are staggering.

Nvidia is a clear “pick-and-shovel” play. As the evidence makes clear, there is an AI gold rush, and Nvidia is selling picks and shovels.

multiple growth drivers

For all the possibilities of AI, it is not the only opportunity that will fuel Nvidia’s growth.

The company remains the same despite increasing competition still The undisputed leader in the discrete desktop GPU market, despite the weakest demand in decades. According to data provided by John Peddie Research (via Tom’s Hardware), Nvidia controls a dominant 80% of the market.

Overall, the gaming GPU market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, growing from $2.7 billion in 2023 to $11.7 billion by 2028, a compound growth rate of approximately 34%, according to data compiled by market researcher Mordor. Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). intelligence. This suggests that there is no doubt demand for gaming graphics cards – a process that has likely already begun – that will fill Nvidia’s coffers as well.

Digital transformation will also continue to act as a secular tailwind, and again, Nvidia will benefit. According to CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino, the company controls an estimated 95% of the market. According to Prescient and Strategic Intelligence Market Research, the data center market is experiencing solid demand and is expected to grow from $263 billion in 2022 to $603 billion by 2030, a CAGR of 11%. The expansion opportunities, combined with Nvidia’s market dominance, will help fuel future growth.

Finally, Nvidia is the leading chip provider in the machine learning market, a well-established area of ​​AI that has developed algorithms that learn without the need for human intervention. According to data compiled by New Street Research, Nvidia has cornered the market with an estimated 95% share.

Overall, despite the demand for generic AI, these opportunities still represent abundant growth for Nvidia.

every Rose Has Its Thorns

There’s an old adage that you get what you pay for, and that’s rarely been truer than with Nvidia. The stock currently sports nose-bleeding valuations, at 41 times forward earnings and 14 times next year’s sales.

Yet while Nvidia’s valuation is undoubtedly high, the company’s revenue is in the triple digits And Earnings growth deserves premium valuation. There are every indication that the demand for AI processors will remain high for some time. This, combined with the other opportunities outlined above, will benefit Nvidia – and its shareholders.

That’s why I believe investors should buy Nvidia stock out of hand and hold it forever.

Source: www.fool.com