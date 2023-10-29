The Buffalo Bills are reportedly scanning the trade market for the position

The Buffalo Bills are considering making some trades before the NFL trade deadline on October 31 at 4 pm EST.

However, the team is reportedly focused on a specific position. In an article on The Athletic, Diana Russini reported that the Bills are examining the market for a cornerback.

This is what Rasini has written in her article.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add a running back, the Cleveland Browns are looking to add a receiver and the Buffalo Bills are scanning the cornerback market. The Washington Commander are listening to offers on Chase Young and Montez Sweat. They want a second-rounder but have only received third-round offers.

Buffalo’s interest in the cornerback position should come as no surprise. The team lost Tre’Davious White for the year due to an Achilles injury early in the season. Christian Benford and Dane Jackson, the team’s current starters at cornerback, have missed multiple times this season due to injury. As far as depth behind the starters, the team has Kear Elam, Ciaran Neal and Cam Lewis. Elam, the team’s 2022 first-round pick, was a healthy scratch on Thursday Night Football and could be moved at the deadline because he doesn’t fit Buffalo’s defensive scheme. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports. That teams are interested in acquiring Elam. Moving Elam may be contingent on the Bills acquiring the cornerback in a deal at the deadline.

After Sunday’s games, many teams will have a better idea of ​​whether they are buyers or sellers at the deadline. Depending on who is available, Buffalo may be able to make a deal for a new cornerback at the deadline.

