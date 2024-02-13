Feb. 12—SANTA FE — A massive $10.19 billion-plus state budget passed the full Senate Monday afternoon with bipartisan support. Compromise on both sides of the aisle could be a rare occurrence when talking about how to set aside dollars for the entire state government.

Senators voted 31-10 to move the budget to its next level, the House. If approved by the House, the legislation goes to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has the power to veto individual line items.

The Senate amendments added $31.6 million to the House version of the budget, which passed earlier this month, according to the Legislative Finance Committee.

Including the FEED bill, an administrative measure to fund the Legislature, the draft budget sits at more than $10.22 billion. This is approximately 7% or $653 million more than in fiscal year 2024.

The proposed spending plan received support from Democrats and Republicans, even those who have not voted for proposed budgets many times in the past. Several senators said there are protections in the latest budget, such as those affecting trust funds and reserves, that will help protect New Mexico when its currently booming oil and gas industry faces a downturn.

Oil and gas dollars make up a significant portion of the state’s general fund.

Lujan Grisham said last week that the current legislative session has been better for crafting a fiscal package. He said this is an effective and sustainable budget even with growth.

“The key issues — money for public safety, money for the environment, money for education, money for health care — are fully embedded in the budget,” he said.

Sen. William Scherrer, R-Farmington, said on the Senate floor Monday that he understands why some senators would vote against the budget, even if they voted for its passage. Nine Republicans and one Democrat voted against the measure.

“There are certainly things I would have done differently, but in this particular case, I think we did pretty well,” Scherrer said.

Education, CYFD

The largest share of the general fund will go to public schools, which are expected to receive about $4.3 billion in the next fiscal year.

This includes more than $94 million to give all public school employees a flat 3% raise, an amount that was reduced by an amendment from the Senate Finance Committee later this week. Before Sunday, public school staff were likely expecting an overall average increase of 4%.

Before the session, the Legislative Education Study Committee, the LFC, and the Executive all presented different recommendations for pay increases for public school personnel, the first of which suggested the heaviest of 6%. But by Monday, the executive’s recommendation of a 3% increase had gone into effect.

“Our people are angry,” Whitney Holland, president of the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico, told the Journal. “…It’s hard to reconcile that. Why is there a $3 billion surplus, but we have to beg for an extra 1%?”

In a written statement, spokeswoman Maddie Hayden said the governor’s office was awaiting the results of a study analyzing teacher compensation to “more accurately analyze the salary adjustments needed to ensure equitable pay.”

He further said that the administration has “increased teacher salaries by an average of approximately 28% every year since 2019.”

Holland also criticized the omission of an effort to raise the minimum wage for full-time public school employees to $30,000 in the budget bill. Specifically, this would include educational assistants, whose minimum wage more than doubled to $25,000 last year.

But some said that’s still not enough, and LESC supported House Bill 199 to raise that salary cap again. However, that effort did not succeed in the budget bill and HB 199 stalled in the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

All that being said, Lujan Grisham last week described HB2 as providing a “very healthy education budget.”

The version the Senate approved Monday includes $30 million for summer reading intervention programs, $14 million for early literacy and reading support and $5 million to train secondary teachers in the science of reading. .

During Monday’s debate on the bill, Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said he wanted more accountability following the efforts of the New Mexico Public Education Department, asking how the budget and the Legislature would hold schools accountable when it comes to reading and math. The efficiency would be atrocious.

However, Senator Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said reading proficiency rates are actually making some gains after more training for teachers — especially for Native American students.

Senators also pointed to the inefficiency of the state Department of Children, Youth and Families. The only Democrat to vote against the budget, Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, said CYFD is getting only a fraction of the funding it needs during the crisis, less than a 1% increase. Brandt asked how the budget is addressing the needs of CYFD.

Senator George Munoz, D-Gallup, said the budget draft would have state track work in CYFD, even though many people, including the executive, did not want it. He said he would not concede defeat on the issue and Brandt agreed on its importance.

“I’m glad we’re doing this now and let’s continue to work on those issues,” Brandt said.

saving for the future

Senators claimed the trust fund included in this budget is a way to protect the dollar when oil and gas are not rapidly bringing in revenues for the state.

According to the LFC, the budget will send $1.3 billion from the general fund to endowments and expendable trusts.

“All that money is being invested,” Sharer said, “and we’ll live off the interest on it, or at least use that interest to stabilize those funds.”

According to the LFC, the General Fund reserves constitute 32% of the recurrent appropriation.

Sharer said it was a big deal that the capital outlay was in cash and not bonding, which eliminated the interest for the state. Legislative finance experts warned lawmakers before the session that New Mexico’s bond rating is in the bottom 20 percent nationally.

Not all MPs agreed with setting aside so much money for the future.

During floor debate, Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, asked if lawmakers are so afraid for the future that they are setting aside dollars for then and not for today. He questioned how many children in New Mexico remain in unsafe and unhealthy conditions, and how many state agencies – such as the Supreme Court and the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission – are underfunded.

“We have billions of savings and investments. But we have needs right now,” he said.

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, echoed some of Soules’ complaints and said future needs could be reduced if lawmakers invested more dollars today instead of saving so much. He said there is a need for more investment in housing as well as CYFD or early childhood education.

Senator Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, said the free breakfast and lunch program passed last year by the state Legislature is fully funded to continue. He said he remembers when lawmakers had to take money away from school districts that had been performing well in the past because of budget limitations. He said he hoped lawmakers wouldn’t have to do this again.

“It will create an absorption whenever we have a bad year,” he said. “It’s something that can be managed so our people don’t always realize it and we have a way to overcome it.”

Tallman said there needs to be more discussion about how the state can become more independent from oil and gas revenues.

“I don’t really know what we’re going to do to diversify our economy, which is one of the most important issues we need to deal with right now,” he said.

Senator William Burt, R-Alamogordo, agreed that increasing oil and gas revenues would not always be available to the state. He said lawmakers need to focus on some of the less exciting factors of the budget, like retirement, to preserve New Mexico’s long-term future.

He said there are a lot of moving parts that go into the budget.

“We’ll never be able to completely cover everyone’s bases,” he said. “We try our best.”

public security

State police officers will get raises under the spending plan, making them the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state. The exact pay increase for individuals varies depending on their experience and position. The Senate Finance Committee amended the budget to include $25 million for recruitment for local law enforcement and corrections agencies.

“He should be the highest paid law enforcement officer in the state,” Padilla said. “It has to be something that you put in the work to get to that stage of your career.”

Senators also argued for financial incentives for transportation to address public safety issues.

Munoz told the Journal that one of the biggest changes from the House budget to the revised Senate finance budget are dollars for transportation projects, such as $700 million for local and collector roads.

Burt said lawmakers are making a “big dent” in the issues the Transportation Department says it needs to address, including nearly $11 billion for infrastructure repairs.

Munoz said he was proud of the work New Mexico is doing, pointing to the difficulties the state faced during the pandemic and the economic downturn before that.

“Keep your head held high,” he said. “You may not like what’s happening here, but New Mexico, you’re not a poor state.”

Staff writer Gregory RC Huseman contributed to this report.

