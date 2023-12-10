Metro

Published on Dec 9, 2023, 6:15pm ET

The manager of a Brooklyn gas station who sold a $10 million lottery ticket twice to the same customer said he has not yet been notified of the winner. robert miller

The extremely lucky winner of two, $10 million lottery tickets is clearly no Marxist — he hasn’t shared a cent of his wealth with the employees of the Brooklyn gas station where he bought both, the manager tells The Post. Were.

Multiple lottery winner Wayne Murray has not yet informed employees at H&A Gas & Convenience on Avenue H in Flatbush after winning both times, said manager Asim, who admitted he still wants a small piece of the pie. The state is dreaming, especially since they don’t get any bonuses for selling the winning scratch-off.

“The customer who won [is] Very nice boy,” Asim said on Saturday. “He can come back…so I’m hopeful.”

Additionally, business is booming after Murray, 63, won $10 million for the second time on Tuesday playing the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game.

In August 2022, he won $10 million playing the Black Titanium game.

“The store has become famous,” Asim said.

“I have seen new faces; some people keep asking [about the] Lucky Shop. They say they will get gas from here, so it is good for business too,” he added.

For both wins, Murray took a lump sum payment of $6 million for each win after taxes, according to lottery officials. Each game costs $30 to play.

H&A Gas & Convenience on Avenue H in Flatbush has been the site of many lottery wins. Robert Miller Multiple Lottery winner Wayne Murray purchased his winning ticket at H&A Gas & Convenience on Avenue H in Flatbush. robert miller

New York offers a $10,000 bonus to retailers who sell winning jackpots on Mega Millions or Powerball tickets, but not to retailers who sell winning jackpots on other smaller lottery games.

So H&A won’t get a share of Murray’s millions until it reaches its own pockets.

Asim said he hasn’t seen Murray since his latest lottery win, but maybe that’s because the multi-millionaire is too busy strutting around the Big Apple in style.

Business has picked up after two big wins. Brooklyn’s Robert Miller celebrates winning $10 million in Wayne Murray 2022. ny lottery

Murray was seen leaving his modest, three-story East Flatbush home on Friday in a luxurious new 2024 Range Rover SV, which is worth at least $209,000.

He could not be reached for comment Saturday, but two days ago he insisted he did not want to draw attention to his two mega-lucrative windfalls.

“Some of us like to be discreet,” Murray told The Post on Thursday.

Wayne Murray celebrated winning $10 million in the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game earlier this week. ny lottery

H&A store clerk Hassan Nabil described Murray as a regular at the store and said there had been no change in him since winning last year. Nabil said he believes Murray keeps playing the lottery because he enjoys it.

“He’s a very routine guy,” the worker told The Post Thursday.

According to the New York Lottery, the chances of winning the 200X scratch-off game are 1 in 3.64 million, while the chances of winning the Black Titanium game are 1 in 3.53 million.

Lottery officials could not say what the two’s chances were of winning when asked by The Post.

