LONDON (AP) — The British economy remained steady in the third quarter of the year, official data showed Friday ahead of a government budget statement later this month that it expects will boost growth ahead of national elections.

The Office for National Statistics said growth in the July to September period was zero compared to the previous three months. All sectors such as manufacturing and construction largely showed the same slow picture.

Despite the disappointing headline figures, the quarterly result was slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations of a modest decline in production.

The British economy, like many other economies of the world, is particularly facing headwinds in the form of higher interest rates, aimed at curbing inflation.

Last week, the Bank of England left its key interest rate unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25% and signaled that borrowing costs to bring inflation back to its 2% target from the current level will remain at these elevated levels for some time. Will remain. 6.7%

The Bank of England, like other central banks, raised interest rates aggressively from near zero as it tried to combat price rises that stemmed first from supply chain issues during the coronavirus pandemic and then from Russia’s full-scale crackdown on Ukraine. Due to scale invasion, there is an increase in food and energy. Cost.

One way high interest rates help reduce inflation is by making it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow, thereby reining in spending.

“With higher interest rates for mortgage holders and challenges in the labor market, activity is likely to stagnate until the middle of next year,” said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.

Although the widely predicted recession has not materialized over the past year, the economic backdrop is hardly ideal for the ruling Conservative Party, with a general election due by January 2025. The main opposition Labor Party is currently far ahead in opinion polls.

Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said he would deliver a budget statement on November 22 that would focus on how to “get the economy back healthy by unlocking investment.” Labor economics spokeswoman Rachel Reeves said the figures “provide further evidence that the economy is not working under the Conservatives.”

