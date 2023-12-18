The BRICS have a secret world order plan – here are all the juicy details. cryptopolitan

The BRICS alliance, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, is continuously moving towards reshaping the global financial system. With ambitious plans to reduce the long-standing dominance of the US and its Western allies, the BRICS countries are keen to create a new financial ecosystem that reduces dependence on the US dollar and promotes a more equitable world order. gives. This bold move signals a significant shift in the international financial landscape, challenging the status quo and potentially altering the dynamics of global trade and economics.

The rise of a new world order

At the heart of the BRICS strategy is the creation of alternative financial institutions and mechanisms that operate independently of the US dollar. This approach reflects a growing sentiment among developing countries for greater autonomy and representation in global financial affairs. The BRICS countries, representing some of the world’s largest and fastest growing economies, are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a vocal critic of the current ‘rules-based world order’ dominated by the US and the West, has stressed the need for a ‘fair world order’. According to Putin, the upcoming 16th BRICS summit in the Kazan region of Russia in 2024 is set to usher in important changes that will strengthen the alliance’s commitment to establishing a new global financial paradigm. This summit is expected to be an important moment in the journey of BRICS towards building a more balanced and representative international order.

Implications for the global financial system

The potential introduction of a new BRICS currency to rival the US dollar in global trade is a game-changer. The move could have a significant impact on several key sectors of the US economy, including banking, trade, foreign exchange and tourism. The creation of the BRICS currency will not only challenge the hegemony of the US dollar but also redefine the rules of international trade and investment.

The areas where the impact of this change is likely to be felt most include the global financial system, energy and commodity markets, capital markets, consumer goods, production and consumption sectors, technology and fintech, government policies, and the travel and tourism industry. Such developments could lead to a realignment of economic alliances and the emergence of new trade blocs, with far-reaching implications for global economic stability and development.

The BRICS alliance’s move towards establishing a ‘fair world order’ and challenging US hegemony is not just about economic competition; It is a statement of intent to create a more diverse and inclusive global financial system. If the plan is successful, it could usher in a new era in international relations, where emerging economies will have a more important role in shaping the rules governing global finance.

The secret plan of the BRICS countries to establish a new world order is a proof of their growing influence and ambition on the global stage. As these countries gain economic strength, their push for a more equitable financial system is gaining momentum.

The 16th BRICS Summit in 2024 will be an important milestone in this journey, potentially marking the beginning of a new era in international finance. As the world watches, the BRICS countries are poised to redefine the global financial landscape, challenge US dominance and reshape the future of the global economy.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com