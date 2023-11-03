The BRICS countries could throw an 'economic wrecking ball' at dollar dominance even without a common trading currency, a former White House economist says.

A former White House economist says the BRICS countries could be an “economic wrecking ball” on the dollar.

The bloc’s power and influence in global trade is increasing due to the addition of new members.

The U.S. dollar may soon be in a position similar to the British pound in the 1800s, he said.

According to former White House economist Joe Sullivan, the dollar may face increasing challenge from the BRICS countries due to the bloc’s growing size and influence on global trade.

In a recent op-ed for Foreign Policy, Sullivan pointed to growing fears that the BRICS countries could create a currency rivaling the US dollar in international trade. Such a currency could potentially topple the dollar as the dominant reserve currency in global trading markets.

Although BRICS officials have said no such rival currency is in the works, the group of emerging market countries—which recently extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—is considering a grebeback. Can pose a threat to. Based on its growing influence, Sullivan warned.

With the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, BRICS could account for more than 12% of total global trade. This is because these three countries surround the Suez Canal, a vital route for the flow of goods to international markets.

The block also has a major influence on commodity markets, Sullivan said. Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates are among the world’s top exporters of fossil fuels. Meanwhile, Brazil, China and Russia are the major exporters of the precious metals.

In particular, the inclusion of Saudi Arabia could provide a major benefit to BRICS+. The Middle Eastern country owns more than $100 billion in US Treasury bonds, Sullivan said, helping bring the total BRICS holdings in US Treasuries to more than $1 trillion.

He said, “BRICS+ countries do not need to wait until the shared trading currency meets the specific technical conditions of a global reserve currency before they can drop their newly inflated economic wrecking ball on the dollar. “Swirl.”

Sullivan pointed to China’s yuan, which is outpacing other global currencies in trade as Beijing’s trading partners increase their use of the renminbi.

Ultimately, these trends could help put the greenback in a position similar to the British pound, Sullivan warned, which slipped from international dominance in the 1800s.

“The BRICS+ countries don’t even need a common trade currency to usurp the dominance of the King Dollar. If BRICS+ demanded that you pay each member in its own national currency to trade with any of them , then the dollar will play a role in this The world economy will go down. There will be no clear replacement for the dollar as a global reserve. The importance of different currencies will increase,” he said.

Other economists, however, argue that the dollar’s role as the world’s top traded and reserve currency will likely continue for a long time. Data from the Bank of International Settlements and the International Monetary Fund show that the greenback still beats rival currencies by wide margins in international trade and central bank reserves, with the yuan recently gaining only a slight lead in central banks’ treasuries. .

Source: markets.businessinsider.com