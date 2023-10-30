The breakfast sandwich reigns supreme - The Hustle

Whether they’re placed between slices of bread, balanced atop bagels, or loaded onto a croissant, breakfast sandwiches are a beloved part of our diets.

and between the opponent Cereal Falling from grace, there is more room than ever to make it big at the breakfast table. Now, the breakfast sandwich is making its move, per Washington Post ,

Sales of breakfast sandwiches have increased at grocery and convenience stores. According to NielsenIQ, Americans bought $2.4B+ worth of sandwiches through September this year, up from ~$1.5B in 2019.

Plus, Circana data shows that breakfast sandwiches were the fastest-growing item this year at convenience stores as well as fast-food restaurants, where they beat out favorites like chicken nuggets and burgers.This is what happens when companies scramble……to break out of the breakfast category. It’s a worthwhile fight: Even if consumers are cutting back on eating out, Breakfast Sales have remained stable. To attract customers, chains are making changes to their menus:

McDonald’s participation To expand your breakfast menu with Krispy Kreme. Recently Dunkin launched New Breakfast Tacos. Wendy’s has already added two new English muffin sandwiches revamp breakfast menu.

Sandwiches are also taking over grocery store aisles: Jimmy Dean — famous for its meat-filled biscuits — has expanded its sandwich lineup to include plant-based options to entice younger consumers. Are.In the race for our stomachs……the sandwich has a big leg on top. Not only do they contain less sugar and more protein than grains, but they’re also easy to eat on the go. And being mobile is important to consumers: McDonald’s Egg McMuffin, the granddaddy of all breakfast sandwiches, Invention In 1972, out of necessity, Americans began working more. Then, decades later, the pandemic once again changed the way we eat: ~80% of fast-food orders are now picked up by car and even less 10% Most visits to McDonald’s occur during mealtimes. If, after all this, the thought of choosing between cereal and a sandwich stresses you out, Panera has just the (kinda gross) thing For you.

Source: thehustle.co