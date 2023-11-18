‘The bottom of the barrel is visible’: There’s a scramble for more gunpowder in the inner west

The outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war has further affected Western supplies – Abeer Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The sound of heavy machinery rumbles day and night most of the week at a munitions factory in Washington, north-eastern England.

At a BAE Systems plant, workers are busy making 155 mm shell casings that will eventually be fired by Ukrainian troops fighting Russia more than 1,400 miles away.

Since the need for ammunition in Kyiv is still very high, all production lines are set to be expanded to 24/7 operation by 2026 – increasing capacity eightfold.

Until recently, such operations were largely neglected as governments cashed in on the “peace dividend” after the fall of the Berlin Wall 34 years ago and the military-industrial economy in Europe was allowed to languish.

Now, governments around the world are struggling to increase production as stockpiles have depleted and the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war suggests further demand for munitions.

The Washington factory is just one cog in a vast industrial complex that is slowly reemerging throughout the Western world, as the need for weapons and munitions reaches levels never seen since the Cold War.

For more than 20 months, Britain and its NATO allies have been sending weapons from their stockpiles to Ukraine.

But NATO’s most senior military official, Admiral Rob Bauer, warned delegates at the Warsaw Security Forum last month: “The bottom of the barrel is now in sight.”

He was speaking just days before fresh clashes broke out between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, putting further pressure on international ammunition supply chains.

Jerusalem warns Pentagon it needs shell reserves for Gaza Strip offensive – Amir Cohen/Reuters

Starting in early 2023, the US is sending 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine from its stockpile in Israel.

Following the October 7 attacks, when Hamas massacred an estimated 1,200 Israeli civilians, Jerusalem told the Pentagon it urgently needed shells for the impending offensive on the Gaza Strip.

The opening of a second war front comes at a time when the US and Europe are already nervous about their dwindling stocks and are also trying to retreat, not least because they fear the consequences of any future conflict. Must be prepared for.

Most wars fought by Western armies over the past 20 years – such as Afghanistan – have focused on counter-insurgency operations rather than the artillery-heavy, land-based fighting taking place in Ukraine.

This made it attractive for some governments to reduce their stockpiles rather than maintain large and expensive warehouses, says James Black, assistant director of defense and security research at RAND Europe.

Now, they need ammo again but increasing production is not the task of a moment.

“You can’t just flip a switch,” says Black.

Exactly how much ammo has been used, how big the stockpile is and how much is needed – this is surprisingly classified information.

But Black says: “We have seen underinvestment and reductions in reserves, seen as an inefficient use of expenditure at a time of defense budget cuts.

“So today you have less ammunition stored in warehouses, ready to go, but production lines have also been reduced because there wasn’t enough demand to justify the investment before.”

Ukraine is counting on increased production to meet its artillery demands – Anadolu Agency/Muhammad Enes Yildirim

All this changed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

First, Ukraine needed anti-armor weapons like the British, shoulder-fired NLAWS to stop Russian tanks. But the fighting has escalated into heavy artillery fire since both sides exchanged fire last winter, with Ukraine using weapons such as US-supplied HIMARS for long-range rocket attacks.

Russia is firing an estimated 60,000 shells a day, while Ukraine was reportedly firing 6,000 at the peak of its counteroffensive this year. The shells Kiev is typically relying on are NATO-standard, howitzer-fired 155 mm rounds produced by BAE’s Washington factory.

The US alone has donated more than two million artillery rounds to Ukraine, while the UK has sent more than 300,000. Europe has promised one million, and so far has met about a quarter of that.

Military stockpiles throughout Europe are now running too low to supply any more, meaning that production must increase significantly to meet Kiev’s needs, which by some estimates are about 1.5 million shells per year.

According to the Warsaw-based Center for Eastern Studies, total production of 155 mm shells throughout Europe before the war was thought to be about 230,000 rounds per year. This shows that production should increase rapidly.

As a result, governments are again spending heavily and defense companies are increasing activities. The UK Ministry of Defense has awarded a contract totaling £410m to BAE to produce 155mm shells, 30mm medium caliber rounds and 5.56mm ammunition with the aim of replenishing the army’s arsenal.

The new UK contracts will require BAE to establish an additional production line in Tyne and Wear as well as a new explosives filling facility in Glascoed, South Wales.

BAE shares have jumped 36 percent over the past year.

Similar contracts have been awarded by the European Defense Agency to contractors on the continent.

In that regard, rearmament is proving to be a boon for defense contractors, including giants like Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, which also make 155 mm shells.

Lord Cameron promises President Zelensky ‘all the military support’ he needs – Handout/AFP

Others in Europe, such as sensor and radar maker Hensoldt, tank maker Rhinemetall and French fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation, are also winning business.

But Rand’s Black says it will take time to increase production.

“These are skilled manufacturing jobs, handling explosive materials and sophisticated sensors and other equipment, so it requires a level of experience,” he explains.

This also requires consistency from policy makers.

Black says: “It’s also a question of political will. how long will the war last [and Western support for Ukraine] Last?

“If you are a manufacturer thinking about investing in production capacity, it will depend on what you think about future demand.”

On his first visit to Kiev as Foreign Secretary last week, Lord David Cameron promised President Zelensky “all the military support you need”. Activity in Washington is at its highest since the war in Afghanistan.

At least there is still a lot of work left.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com