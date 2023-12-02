The boss of the new Serious Fraud Office is rushing to hire investigators to revive his reputation

Nick Effgrave wants to reverse the decline in the number of cases going to court

The Serious Fraud Office is in a race to recruit another 150 detectives as it tries to repair its reputation after a number of high-profile failures.

The new boss of Britain’s top anti-corruption agency, former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Nick Asgrave, wants to reverse a decline in the number of cases brought to court under his predecessor.

They aim to recruit 150 new investigators, increasing the number of fraud investigators in the organization to 600, the maximum allowed under spending limits agreed with the Treasury. Over 100 job offers have already been made.

Efgrave believes that recruiting more permanent staff will make it more efficient. At present, the SFO is relying on temporary staff to boost numbers.

His lofty ambitions for the SFO could lead to clashes with notoriously tight-fisted Treasury officials.

The former police officer, who took charge in September, is the first non-lawyer to take charge of the agency in its 35-year history.

Efgrave said: ‘Fraud ruins lives and hurts the economy. I am committed to building the SFO’s capacity and building the team this country needs to tackle complex economic crime.

‘Talented people from all backgrounds are inspired by our mission and are joining our group in large numbers.’

Under his predecessor, former FBI lawyer Lisa Osofsky, the number of criminal cases prosecuted by the agency halved.

The SFO suffered a major blow in August when it was forced to drop an investigation into mining companies Rio Tinto and Eurasian Natural Resources.

Several other cases have occurred over the years, earning the agency the nickname of the Serious Farce Office.

In March, the SFO dropped the case against three former executives of outsourcing giant G4S after the prosecutor said the agency had presented no evidence against them despite a decade-long investigation.

Effgrave has previously said his focus is on prosecuting cases that involve large numbers of victims.

He is undoubtedly hoping to avoid a repeat of 2017 when the very existence of the SFO was questioned as the government considered whether to turn it into the National Crime Agency, sometimes referred to as the ‘British FBI’ Is also called.

A significant victory came in November last year when commodities giant Glencore was fined £281 million after the company pleaded guilty to bribery offenses following charges brought by the SFO.

Last month, SFO agents arrested seven people and raided nine locations linked to law firm Axiom Ince as part of their investigation into the disappearance of £66 million from clients.

A week later, the agency seized £250,000 which convicted fraudster Achilles Kallakis had invested in The Queen’s Club, a prestigious tennis club in west London.

