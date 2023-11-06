The Bored App creator is investigating claims that UV lights on stage at his NFT event caused guests to suffer serious eye problems.

Yuga Labs said it is investigating reports of eye problems from people who recently participated in its NFT program.

The creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club told Bloomberg it is taking the complaints seriously.

It said it was reaching out to attendees of the AppFest event in Hong Kong to learn more.

Bored app maker Yuga Labs said it is aware that some visitors to its AppFest NFT event last week have reported suffering from painful and irritated eye problems.

bloomberg Gave the news. It said the NFT and Web3 company told it it was “actively reaching out to those affected to better understand the root cause.” This event took place in Hong Kong.

Some ApeFest attendees said in posts on X that they had “severe irritation” and “extreme pain” in their eyes. At least three said they had to go to hospital after the incident.

one said Post It was reported at the X-ray that he had been diagnosed with a condition called photokeratitis, which is caused by unsafe exposure to UV radiation, and after going to hospital he was given steroid eye drops.

Another X user said they went to the hospital Said A doctor told him that the pain in his eyes was “due to UV rays from the stage lights.”

A Video shared on X The ApeFest event featured bright pink lights strung around the stage and aimed towards the crowd.

a third person Said “He went to the emergency room after waking up at 3 a.m. due to extreme pain.” many others express reaction for their positions and Claimed Experiencing similar issues.

“Yeah, I had the same thing, and @iamasifkamal “The morning was crazy – I couldn’t open my eyes and I felt like they were on fire,” said NFT expert Evan Luthra. Post On X. “I basically got better by washing them every hour from 6 in the morning, my friend went to the hospital around 4 this evening when he couldn’t take it anymore. Been on medication for a week,” he adds.

Yuga Labs did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal business hours.

A similar incident was reported to have occurred in 2017 hong kong free press Which said attendees of a pop-up event collaboration between streetwear site Hypebeast and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama were apparently exposed to UV light.

Hypebeast told the publication at the time that the matter was “under investigation” and that “initial review suggests that the lighting contractor may have installed a type of unapproved lighting in a portion of the venue without our knowledge.”

