The Boone Fiscal Court fully discussed the rezoning of agricultural acreage; To hold a second reading on December 5.

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKYTribune correspondent

The Boone County Fiscal Court gave a presentation on the zoning issue at the last meeting

Earlier a recommended rejection was received from the Planning Commission. With a new process related to zoning issues, commissioners heard arguments for and against the zoning issue for the Adam Reed-owned property based on information received at previous public hearings held by the Planning Commission.

Reed has asked that 6.6 acres of his 189 acres be changed from A-1, Agricultural, to A-1 PD. His

The property is located at the terminus of Webb Lane in Boone County. Michael, Director of Zoning Services

Schwartz explained that PD or planned development basically means that Reed can put something

Agricultural sector which would not normally be in that area.

Reed’s attorney, Stacey Grous, told the court that her client started the business in 2008, and

Expanded, he now has 8 or 9 employees and 15 to 24 vehicles for his excavation business. quarrel with

This led to a complaint to the Planning Commission by a neighbor, John Helmer, who then

Led the trial. He said the court had approved another similar zone change in Verona. He denied that a

The Planning Commission’s statement that this change was spot zoning was correct.

“You heard that the Commission voted 7 to 3 to reject the application, but the Committee voted 3 to

1 to approve it with terms that we agreed to,” Grous said.

He said that although there are many vehicles for the business, they are generally not operational

Property.

Christopher Markus spoke for John Helmer, and he said that the busy excavation operations

The company with the large noisy equipment does not belong to the agricultural sector.

“The Planning Commission got it right,” he said. “Must agree with the proposed amendment

comprehensive plan.”

He explained that Big Bone was just north of the property and the land is mostly rural land.

Some developmentally sensitive.

“It has to follow zoning rules,” Marcus said. “Those rules should apply to everyone. “This is about the application of land use and zoning rules, not a popularity contest.”

He noted the fact that several neighbors came to testify to Reed’s character. he also hinted

There is evidence that Reed has violated zoning ordinances several times.

Dwight Workman spoke, saying that Reed was always there to help people, and he disagreed with what John Helmer said about the case not being a witch hunt.

Suzanna Kiggins, who lives on Cleek Road, talked about the one-lane road where school buses travel

Large trucks have to be overtaken that travel about 45 mph when going from Webb Road to Cleek Road

To US 42.

Rob Turner, who also lives on Cleek Road, contradicted his neighbor, saying trucks don’t run 45

miles per hour, and he said trucks from John Helmer’s plumbing business leave day and night.

John Helmer told the court that he had endured this business for many years. They said that

Tri-axle trucks drive throughout the day, and the trucks dump the material on Reed’s property, where he claimed it will flow into the creek that runs across his property.

Adam Reed refuted this statement, saying that he would not put anything bad in the bay because his

Cows drink water from the creek. He said his trucks only dump clean material, and said excavation is the only way he farms.

Others spoke, but when it came to the commissioners, many questions were asked about the business, when it began, and whether the expanded business made it non-conforming.

Commissioner Chet Hunt asked if there were any grandfather laws that would apply to the land

Question, and was told that no, there is none. Hand said he sympathized with Reed’s farming style.

“In terms of what we are allowing to happen there in the future, I don’t think industrial or commercial type activities are what we are after – that was not our vision for the future in that area, it was more agricultural, low-density. “The residential intent of the property type,” he said, “I agree with moving forward with the first reading of the drafted ordinance.”

“I agree with Commissioner Hand,” Commissioner Jesse Brewer said.

The ordinance was read, and a second reading will take place on December 5, when commissioners will again discuss the matter and make a final decision.

Judge Acting Gary Moore specified that the decision would have to be made before January 2,

Or the decision of the Planning Commission will stand.

Moore said they have to follow state regulations on land use, and those laws are very brief.

There’s very little space, so that’s what they did. He said it might have been different if they were only discussing Reed’s business and his character, but that was not the point of discussion.

Once again the presentation extended the meeting time by about one and a half hour, but

Hope people understand this issue better.

