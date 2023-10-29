The Bond vigilantes are back. What’s next for yields and investors?

On October 23, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose above 5%, a rate unseen since 2007.

The 10-year is seen as a benchmark for many borrowing costs, and it surged as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep those costs high for some time. As yields rose, it lifted mortgage rates and helped propel the stock market into recovery territory. Investors are now tasked with trying to understand where bond yields will go next, and what the drivers of those yields will be.

We may not see yields above 5%, according to Paul Sienna, a technical strategist at Bank of America, who writes that charts are indicating yields may be near peaks. In a note dated October 25, he said that although technical analysis suggests there is no top pattern yet, 5.20% is an important reversal point.

However, according to Gordon Johnson, founder of GLJ Research, rapidly rising yields could signal a deeper problem, which could see bond yields break above resistance lines.

Forget about technical charts, he says – they’re not driving the bond market right now. Investors are keeping an eye on macroeconomic and geopolitical trends. And for Johnson, the recent rise in yields signals the return of bond cautiousness, a term coined by longtime economist Ed Yardeni to refer to how some investors sell bonds to protest certain government policies. Can, which can increase the yield.

Johnson is not alone in his view. According to CNBC, other experts, including Yardeni and Kevin Zhao, head of global sovereigns and currencies at UBS Asset Management, recently said that so-called watchdogs are on the rise again. This time his concerns also include the impact of US fiscal policy on the country’s debt.

Johnson said while Fed policy has an impact on the bond market, investors tend to drive up yields. This means that it will be very difficult to try to predict where bond yields will settle.

“If bond investors wanted, they could give the 10-year bond a 10% discount tomorrow. They could stop buying U.S. debt altogether,” Johnson said.

He pointed to rising yields on British gilts due in 2022 as an example. This time last year, former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax cut proposals threatened to send inflation soaring, sending bond investors fleeing and yields rising, leading to her government’s ouster after just 44 days.

If you consider increased inflation, which is likely to remain stable, combined with the increasing amount of debt the U.S. is carrying, bonds are unattractive, Johnson said. Earlier this month, Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio backed his view after telling the audience at the Greenwich Economic Forum that demand for US bonds is hurting because those buying them are losing money. In turn, yields will need to rise higher to remain attractive.

Eric Lev, chief investment officer at asset management firm Ballard, said Fitch downgraded the US credit rating in August. And there’s more uncertainty to come: This year, the US narrowly avoided a debt ceiling crisis. And every fall, he added, a divided Congress fights over passing a new budget in which old, cheap debt would be converted into new, higher-coupon debt.

a balancing act

You can’t just look at charts or watchdogs’ impact; There’s a bigger picture, according to Michael Gayed, portfolio manager at Tidal Financial Group.

He said the threat of vigilantes is possible only when it is safe to remain in equity. But fear in the stock market could translate into greed in the bond market as investors flee to safety.

Gayed runs three funds that rotate between equities and treasuries depending on leading indicators and volatility. He believes that more crisis is yet to come in the stock market. On Thursday, the Russell 2000 hit a year-to-date low, which they say is a signal that could drag the rest of the market down and trigger a pullback. He said the banking sector is still hurting, as indicated by continued losses on the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

In a financial crisis, people don’t run to the Magnificent Seven stocks. They run towards the treasuries.

Globally, US bonds still offer the highest real interest returns compared to other countries, Lev said. This attracts foreign capital and acts as another driver to push down bond yields. At close to 5% over 10 years, Lev said bonds could offer a competitive advantage over equities if inflation is kept under control. They may also provide appreciation if yields decline.

Lev said that if investors want to balance the risk of higher yields, the best strategy would be to build a portfolio with relatively short maturity bonds. However, buying short-term bonds means that if the yields on these bonds go down when they mature, the new bonds will have lower yields.

But Johnson says the age-old strategy of staying in equities or bonds no longer applies if rates are rising. That said, in a rising yield environment, you don’t want to be in equities, but you also don’t want to be in bonds because your bond prices are also falling.

An Investment Insights note from BlackRock said that, theoretically, higher rates should drive stocks lower as investors seek risk-free returns equivalent to equities. But historically, or at least since 1995, this has not always been the case. A 50-basis-point rise in the 10-year has been correlated with a 3.2% gain in the S&P 500 in the three months that followed, suggesting that higher rates, and faster economic and earnings growth can co-exist. Might be possible.

Although stocks can be resilient in the face of rising yields, Johnson says an investor’s best bet is to stash cash in certificates of deposit and money market funds.

Source: www.businessinsider.com