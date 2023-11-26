The bond market is sounding the alarm for the first time in decades: Here’s what it could mean for the stock market.

The US economy grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, more than twice as fast as the long-term average. This reading is somewhat surprising in context. Many economists had warned of a recession this year, citing the almost unprecedented pace of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to curb inflation.

Those warnings seem almost ridiculous in light of the latest data, but the data may have captured the calm before the storm. Strong economic growth in the third quarter was the result of resilient consumer spending, but JPMorgan Chase Says consumers are reducing savings and taking loans for purchases. This is not sustainable, especially since student loan payments have resumed.

Meanwhile, business spending virtually stopped during the third quarter, possibly because higher interest rates have made financing options much less attractive. Some experts expect this trend to accelerate in the coming quarters, and this could be the first domino to fall, triggering a chain of events that will ultimately lead to an economic recession.

In fact, the bond market is sounding the biggest alarm in decades. Earlier this year, the US Treasury yield curve suffered its sharpest inversion since 1981, and yield curve inversion has predicted recessions with almost perfect accuracy since 1955.

US Treasury yield curve faces sharpest inversion since 1981

US Treasury bonds are debt securities that pay interest at different rates depending on their maturity dates. Generally, as the maturity date increases, the interest rate (or yield) increases. This happens because investors demand higher compensation when locking money for a longer period. For example, a 10-year Treasury note generally pays more than a two-year Treasury note.

However, that part of the yield curve is currently inverted, meaning the 10-year Treasury is paying out Less Compared to the treasury of two years now. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the same reversal has preceded every recession since 1955, with only one false positive. The only caveat is time. After a reversal, a recession occurs anywhere from 6 to 24 months later.

What makes the current situation special (or worrying) is the severity of the reversal. As shown in the chart below, the spread (the difference between the yields) between 10-year and two-year Treasuries recently reached levels not seen since 1981. The curve has since flattened somewhat, meaning that the inversion has become less pronounced. But the spread is still more negative today than it has been since 2000.

Another widely followed forecasting tool is also sounding the bearish alarm. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) tracks 10 indicators that cover a range of economic activity, from manufacturing and employment data to consumer expectations and stock market returns. LEI has declined for 19 consecutive months through October 2023.

Senior Manager Justyna Zbynska-La Monica provided the following context: “The Conference Board expects increased inflation, higher interest rates, and a decline in consumer spending – due to declining pandemic savings and mandatory student loan repayment – ​​to hit the US economy very hard. Will put it in. Mini recession.”

What will this mean for the stock market?

The S&P 500 typically falls about 32% during recessions

S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.06%) has risen 18% year to date on signs of economic resilience and enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks. But history says that if there is a recession in the economy, the index will change its direction and fall sharply.

In fact, according to Bloomberg, the S&P 500 has declined an average of 32% during the 10 recessions since 1955. For context, the index is currently down 5% from its record high, so it would fall another 27% if the economy slipped into a moderate recession. Many stocks would undoubtedly suffer deep losses in that scenario.

The S&P 500 typically rises about 30% before a recession ends

Investors may be tempted to sell their stocks until the (potential) storm passes, but they should keep in mind this familiar simple fact: past performance is never a guarantee of future results. Yes, the inverted yield curve has reliably predicted every recession since 1955, but it showed one false positive in the mid-1960s, and it may show another false positive now.

Even if the current reversal is a true recession warning, investors should still remain calm as it is impossible to predict a stock market bounce. According to JPMorgan, the S&P 500 historically bottomed about four months before the end of a recession, and its returns during the interim were about 30%.

That statement has big implications: Even if one can predict the onset of a recession, it would be foolish to sell out of the stock market. The S&P 500 is likely to move much higher before economic data confirms the end of the recession, so those attempting to time the market will certainly miss out on big gains.

The bottom line here is this: Investors should hope for the best, but plan for the worst. In this case, it means fortifying yourself against unthinking reactions and emotional decisions. The S&P 500 eventually reaches new highs after every recession, so your best bet is to stay invested.

Source: www.fool.com