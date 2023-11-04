The bond market has a fighting chance to avoid a historic losing streak

(Bloomberg) — A prospect that seemed unthinkable just weeks ago is looming for bond traders: the possibility for the U.S. Treasury to post an annual profit for the first time since 2020.

Most read from Bloomberg

This falls far short of becoming the ‘Year of the Bond’ that many money managers were expecting heading into 2023. But with this week’s remarkable turnaround in the world’s largest bond market, traders now have a slight hope they can avoid an unprecedented three. Consecutive years of deficit in the treasury.

US government debt is coming out of a weekly rally reminiscent of the market chaos of March 2020. Ten-year yields, a benchmark for global borrowing, fell nearly 25 basis points amid growing confidence that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, with the latest spike coming on Friday in signs that U.S. jobs. The growth is decreasing.

“The economic trajectory is low,” said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates trading and strategy for Amerivate Securities. “We’re trying to get the rates down.”

Faranello says he is targeting a decline from 4.57% to 4.35% in 10 years. It hasn’t even been two weeks since the rate hit 5% for the first time since 2007.

Even a flat year could be a welcome relief for bond investors, as Treasuries are set to lose a record 12.5% ​​in 2022, following a 2.3% decline a year earlier. The strategy of holding only treasury bills has earned about 4.2% this year.

The Bloomberg US Treasury Index is still down 1.5% this year as of Thursday. But for bond bulls, it’s a step in the right direction after the gauge fell 3.3% for 2023 through Oct. 19. If yields end up around 4.4% in December, holders of 10-year notes will still be at a loss for the year. According to data compiled by Bloomberg.

the story continues

The outlook for bonds also brightened after the Treasury announced this week that it would issue less debt in the November to January period than Wall Street expected.

‘Faded’

Entering this year, the thinking among bond bulls was that the economy would soon weaken due to the Fed’s rate hikes, forcing the central bank to ease. This has barely been accomplished, growth has proven resilient and inflation remains persistently high.

But traders are growing confident that the tightening campaign is over and are betting on cuts by mid-2024.

“The Fed’s work is done,” Rick Ryder, BlackRock Inc.’s chief investment officer for global fixed income, said on Bloomberg Television on Friday. “That’s it. Inflation is coming down. Payrolls, labor, are finally starting to come down a little bit. It’s a big deal.”

Despite the decline in rates this week, “these yield levels, especially at the front of the belly of the yield curve,” offer solid fixed payments, Ryder said.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says…

Traders are stamping out the world’s largest Treasury ETF, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Fund, as they rediscover long-forgotten bond math.

– Brian Meehan, Market Analyst

Click here to read full note

The global backdrop is also supporting bond bulls. The euro zone is in recession and China’s housing market is struggling.

The caveat is that 2023 has already seen the whip on Treasuries, which saw yields fall and then reverse direction, and there is a camp that doubts the Fed will lower rates sooner than traders expect. Derivatives traders have repeatedly made missteps in pricing over the past few years, with the Fed making changes and cuts.

“It’s not like the Fed is going to cut rates any time soon,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed-income strategy at WisdomTree. “What we are doing is reducing our underweight to duration,” but he says that given the extent of this week’s move, there are limits to how much the Treasury market can go higher.

what to watch

economic data calendar 7 November: Trade balance; consumer loans November 8: MBA mortgage application; Wholesale Sales/Inventory November 9: Initial jobless claims November 10: Spirit of the University of Michigan; monthly federal budget statement

federal reserve calendar November 6: Governor Lisa Cook November 7: Vice Chairman of Oversight Michael Barr; Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid; Governor Christopher Waller; New York Fed President John Williams; Dallas Fed President Lori Logan November 8: Cook; Chairman Jerome Powell; Burr; Fed Vice President Philip Jefferson November 9: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic; Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin; St. Louis Fed Interim President Kathleen Pesce; powell November 10: Logan; bostick

Auction Calendar: November 6: 13- and 26-week bills November 7: 42-day CMB; 3 year notes November 8: 17-week bills; 10 year notes November 9: 4- and 8-week bills; 30-year bond



Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com