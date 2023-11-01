The bond-market crash isn't over yet – and 7% Treasury yields are still a possibility, strategist says

The slide in bond prices in recent weeks has rattled Wall Street.

According to Ned Davis Research, the recession is not over yet.

Strategist Joseph Kalish said benchmark 10-year Treasury yields could rise as high as 7%.

The bond-market meltdown of the past few weeks may not be over yet — and there’s still a scenario where 10-year Treasury yields top 7%, according to Ned Davis Research.

The benchmark lending rate rose above 5% last month for the first time in 16 years, leaving investors worried about the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign and the US government’s debt mountain.

The base case of Ned Davis Research is that yields will remain around that level. However, strategist Joseph Kalish said that if the US economy can avoid a recession and the Fed keeps raising interest rates, they would argue above 7% would be “very defensible”.

“I would not rule out a rate hike to 3% or less in a recession or deflationary scenario, where nominal growth would fall well below interest rates,” he wrote in a research note on Tuesday.

“However, the bigger long-term risk is if yields went the other way — toward 7%. Some people are thinking about that possibility, but it’s very defensive from a historical perspective,” Kalish said.

Bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, rose in October on the Fed’s signal that it plans to keep borrowing costs higher for a longer period until 2024 to eliminate inflation, which is still at its peak. Running above 2% target.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, only 21% of investors believe the central bank will tighten in December. For Kalish, the chances of an increase are “higher than the market’s 25% chance, but not more than 50-50.”

Bond yields rise in line with interest rates, as the fixed return of bonds becomes less attractive to investors.

Kalish supported his claim that yields above 7% are possible by adding together the current 3.4% level of inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditure index, the neutral rate of interest – also known as R* – 2.25%, and the term premium for longer term loans is 1.65%.

“Add it all up and you get 7.2%,” he wrote. “So being comfortable with a 5% 10-year Treasury is actually quite conservative.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com