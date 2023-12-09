The Bon Bomb: Solana Meme Coin Gets Additional 7,000% Boost With 200% Price Appreciation

The recent surge in the Bitcoin market has caused the price of some digital assets to reach all-time highs. The unprecedented boom in the cryptocurrency market is not only good for tokens of decentralized protocols, but also for meme coins like Bonk Inu (BONK). A new high was recorded for the token today as its price surged by over 200% on the weekly time frame.

Solana’s meme coin BONK has been on a meteoric rise for quite some time now, with its price increasing by over 7,000%, indicating the strength of the Solana ecosystem.

Bonk Surges: A Crypto Standout

November saw a sharp increase in the value of BONK by $1,000, making it one of the most profitable assets ever in the cryptocurrency market. This increase is partly due to the general bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market in the first half of the month.

BONK price has consistently produced large bullish candles since breaking out of the bearish trend since the beginning of the year. Most meme currencies are not moving much, but BONK is experiencing high trading frequencies which is causing many bullish moves.

Even though the price declined slightly, the tremendous dominance of the bulls kept the price above profit. Given that volume has now turned in its favor, the uptrend should continue until the end of the month.

Based on technical signals, there is no sign that the bullish momentum will slow down anytime soon. At the moment, BONK is experiencing a strong positive trend, its price has reached an all-time high of $0.0000152. Interestingly, the previous high at $0.0000100 has become a level of support.

The 89th position on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates an overbought zone. The extended green histograms on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicate a strong bullish trend.

BONK’s climb faces resistance challenges

If BONK continues to rise it will face initial resistance near its new all-time high at $0.0000133299. Above this, the extended Fib -0.236 level at $0.0000156963 and Fib -0.382 at $0.0000171293 are targets for a move higher. Volume is still high, indicating that people are still interested in BONK as it continues to rise.

Meanwhile, some lucky Solana ecosystem participants will benefit greatly from the meme coin’s skyrocketing price. Solana gave away $10 worth of BONK tokens when it released its Saga smartphone in April. The value of those tokens is now over $11,500 as the price of BONK has increased 1,000x since then.

For those who are still holding on to their BONK airdrops, it’s already been a transformative experience. Even among the wildest meme coin theories, gains of over a thousand percent are practically unheard of.

Furthermore, given the continued growth of the cryptocurrency industry overall, it is possible that Solana and the meme coin communities will continue to surprise us in the future given their continued enthusiasm and risk-taking behavior.

