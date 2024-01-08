The Boeing jetliner that was hit during flight was grounded over warning light concerns

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — The Boeing jetliner that suffered an explosion during a flight over Oregon is not being used for flights to Hawaii after warning lights burned out on three separate flights due to pressurization. Could have indicated a problem.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Sunday that Alaska Airlines had decided to ban the plane from long flights over water so the plane could “return to the airport very quickly” if the warning light reappears.

Shares of Boeing Company fell 9% on Monday, the first day of trading after the incident. Shares of Alaska Airlines fell 4% and Spirit AeroSystems, which makes the chassis for Boeing’s 737 Max, fell 14%.

Homendy cautioned that the pressurization light may not be related to Friday’s incident, in which the Boeing 737 Max 9 was flying about three miles (4.8 kilometers) over Oregon when it tried to cover an unused exit door. The plug had blown out.

The warning light had come on during three previous flights: on December 7, January 3 and January 4 – the day before the door plug broke. Homendy said he did not have complete information about the December 7 incident, but said the lights were on during takeoff on January 3 and after the plane landed on January 4.

The NTSB said the lost door plug was found Sunday near Portland, Oregon, by a school teacher — now known only as Bob — who discovered it in his backyard and sent two photos to the safety board. Investigators will examine the plug, which is 26 by 48 inches (66 by 121 centimeters) and weighs 63 pounds (28.5 kilograms), to determine how it broke.

Investigators would not have the benefit of hearing what was going on in the cockpit during the flight. Homendy said the cockpit voice recorder – one of two so-called black boxes – recorded the sounds of the flight after two hours.

At a news conference Sunday night, Homendy provided new details about the chaotic scene that unfolded on the plane. The explosive gust of wind damaged several rows of seats and pulled insulation from the walls. The cockpit door opened and hit the toilet door.

The force snatched the headset from the co-pilot and the captain lost a portion of his headset. Homendy said a quick reference checklist kept within easy reach of the pilots flew out of the open cockpit.

However, the plane returned to Portland and none of the 171 passengers and six crew members were seriously injured.

Hours after the incident, the FAA ordered 171 of the 218 Max 9s used by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines to be grounded until they could be inspected. Airlines were still waiting Sunday for details on how to conduct the inspections.

Alaska Airlines, with 65 Max 9s, and United, with 79, are the only U.S. airlines flying that particular model of Boeing’s workhorse 737. United said it was waiting for Boeing to issue a “multi-operator message”, which is a service bulletin used when multiple airlines need to perform the same task on a particular type of aircraft.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Boeing was working on the bulletin but had not yet submitted it to the FAA for review and approval. It often takes days to prepare a detailed, technical bulletin, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a matter the company and regulators have not discussed publicly.

Boeing declined to comment.

Without some of their aircraft, the number of cancellations began to rise at both carriers. Alaska Airlines said it had canceled 170 flights by midday on the West Coast because of the grounding — more than a fifth of its schedule — while United had canceled about 180 flights while grounding others and grounding other planes.

Democratic US Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington, chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said she agreed with the decision to retire the Max 9.

“Aviation production must meet the gold standard, including quality control inspections and robust FAA oversight,” he said in a statement.

Prior to the discovery of the missing plug, the NTSB had urged residents of an area called Cedar Hills, west of Portland, to be on the lookout for the item.

On Sunday, people combed the dense bushes between the busy roads and the light railway station. Adam Pirkle said he covered a distance of 14 miles (22 kilometers) on his bicycle.

“I was looking at the flight tracks, I was looking at the winds,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on the wild areas.”

Before the school teacher named Bob found the missing door plug, searchers found two cell phones that belonged to passengers on Friday’s fateful flight. One was discovered in a yard, the other on the side of the road. Both were turned over to the NTSB, which vowed to return them to their owners.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland at 5:07 p.m. Friday for a two-hour trip to Ontario, California. About six minutes later, as the plane was climbing to an altitude of about 16,000 feet (4.8 kilometers), a piece of the fuselage blew off.

One of the pilots declared an emergency and asked for clearance to descend to 10,000 feet (3 kilometers), where the air would be sufficient for the passengers to breathe without oxygen masks.

Videos posted online by passengers showed a large hole in place of the paneled door. When the plane landed safely about 13 minutes after the explosion, they applauded. Firefighters came down the aisle and asked passengers to remain in their seats while they treated the injured.

It was extremely fortunate, Homendy said, that the airplane had not yet reached cruising altitude, when passengers and flight attendants would have been moving around the cabin.

According to online FAA records, the plane rolled off the assembly line and received its certification two months ago. Another tracking service, FlightRadar24, said it was on 145 flights since entering commercial service on November 11. The plane was the third flight of the day from Portland.

The Max is the latest version of Boeing’s iconic 737, a twin-engine, single-aisle aircraft often used on U.S. domestic flights. The aircraft entered service in May 2017.

Two Max 8 jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people. All Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft were grounded worldwide for nearly two years until Boeing made changes to the automated flight control systems involved in the crashes.

The Max has been plagued by other issues, including manufacturing flaws, concerns about overheating, which led the FAA to ask pilots to limit the use of the anti-ice system, and a possible loose bolt in the rudder system.

Koenig reported from Dallas. Associated Press reporter Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com